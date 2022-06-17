With a unanimous vote, the Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education approved Superintendent Matt Robbins’ evaluation for the 2021-22 school year.
The district superintendent presents a capstone presentation to the board of education at the close of each academic year.
“Mr. Robbins presented that on June 3,” board member James Morgan said. “The capstone is kind of a review of his leadership for the year.”
Morgan said the three standards Robbins was evaluated on for the school year are” strategic leadership, instructional leadership and cultural leadership.”
“I am proud to say that the board unanimously says that you were “exemplary” in all three categories,” Morgan said.
According to the official Evaluation of the Superintendent Summary Report, “The Board indicated there are many examples that verify Mr. Robbins’ exemplary performance. The Board cites that Mr. Robbins guides the district with a focus on academic growth and excellence in the classroom.”
The report cited the dual-credit opportunities available in the district, as well as a desire to “move the district forward with a focus on advancing renovations at Apollo High School and construction of the new Daviess County Middle School.”
“I would like to say, Mr. Robbins, we appreciate everything that you have done for our district,” Morgan said. “You are definitely a ‘Kids First’ person, and you work at your job 24/7.”
Robbins said during the meeting that he is proud to be a part of Daviess County Public Schools.
“I do appreciate working for a great board and working for a great community,” he said. “We are very fortunate that this community values education.”
During Thursday’s meeting, board members also unanimously approved the district’s new five-year strategic plan.
Robbins said it is the first time in his 27-year tenure with Daviess County Public Schools that a comprehensive strategic plan has been implemented.
“We have done a lot of things that are similar to this, but nothing to this depth and breadth that this plan represents,” he said.
The plan, which utilized a 16-member steering committee, features five pillars: Learning, Excellence, Safety and Wellness, Communication and Teamwork.
Robbins said the pillars recognize what defines DCPS as a district and what it will strive to accomplish over the next five years.
“It is a working document,” Robbins said. “It will be living and breathing. It gives us, in my idea, the architecture or a framework for the things that need to be done, they should develop under those five pillars.”
