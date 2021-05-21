The Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday approved the Supplemental School Year Program.
The Supplemental School Year Program was created through Senate Bill 128, which Gov. Andy Beshear signed into law on March 24. The emergency legislation will allow any K-12 student who was enrolled in the 2020-21 school year to retake courses.
Boards of education have until June 1 to decide to either accept or deny all of those requests. The Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education also approved this measure during its last board meeting, and only six middle and high school students filled out an application for the program.
Jana Beth Francis, DCPS assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, said 27 students applied for this program, with most of them being high school students.
Six elementary school and two middle school students signed up for the program, and 19 high school students have shown interest, six of which are potential graduates.
Tom Payne, board member, said that out of 11,000 total students district-wide that this is a “very small number.”
Francis and her office are still meeting with all families who showed an interest in the program, and every family will sign an agreement that they are aware of the supplemental year and what it means.
“A few students are on the fence, and we are going to give them some flexibility to not rush this decision,” she said. “We are trying to encourage our older students to make this decision before July 1.”
Board members also approved the beginning paperwork for the district installing Bipolar Ionization Devices in all district HVAC units that, in effect, purify the air.
Sara Harley, DCPS director of finance, said the purifiers effectively kill viruses and germs in the air, and because they are cleaning recycled air, they also will result in a small energy cost savings.
While the district is moving forward with this project quickly, she said, it is unlikely these devices will be installed before the next school year.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
