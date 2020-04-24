Daviess County Public Schools is moving closer to starting its own law enforcement agency to provide school security.
Damon Fleming, director of student services for the school district, said officials anticipate the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council will give its approval to create the agency next month. After that, the district will be ready to begin hiring officers.
“We feel we will have a good applicant pool,” Fleming said Thursday.
The plan, which was announced in February, is for DCPS to fund hiring five special law enforcement officers (SLEOs) to provide security at the schools. The new officers will replace the two school resource officers that were stationed at Daviess County High School and Apollo High School by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
The state’s school safety law has a goal of having a school resource officer or special law enforcement officer in each school, or on each school campus, as resources become available.
Like the sheriff’s department deputies they are replacing, the special law enforcement officers will be Police Officer Professional Standards certified, will receive annual training required by the state and will have full law enforcement powers.
One officer will be stationed at each Apollo and DCHS, and those officers will also be responsible for responding to calls for service at the district’s central office and at Heritage Park High School. The other officers will be stationed at Burns Middle School, College View Middle School and Daviess County Middle School. The officers at the middle schools will each be responsible for responding to issues at four elementary schools each.
“We have filed all of the necessary paperwork with the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council to create the agency,” Fleming said Thursday. Council members were involved in helping the district prepare the application.
“They have been very positive,” Fleming said. The timeline the school district was on put them on track to be approved in May.
“This is one of the things the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak hasn’t impacted,” Fleming said. “We would have been waiting for them at this point.”
The application outlines the structure of the department. Approval is necessary for the officers hired by the district to receive annual training through the Department of Criminal Justice Training, Fleming said.
“We want them to be a very professional police department, with nothing but the highest standards,” he said.
Fleming said the goal is to have most of the officers hired by the time the 2020-21 school year begins in August.
“As soon as (the council) either votes or lets us know … we will start posting positions,” Fleming said. The school district has received inquiries from law enforcement officers potentially interested in a special law enforcement officer position.
“We have received several phone calls from current officers and retired officers, asking when we might start the hiring process,” Fleming said.
Feedback from the public about the plan has been supportive, he said.
“After we made the announcement, we received several emails and social media (messages) and phone calls,” he said. “They have all been very positive. They are happy we are expanding our program.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.