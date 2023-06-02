DCPS LUNCHEON

Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education approved the purchase of the former U.S. Bank property at 4801 Frederica Street for $5 million for the new District School Support Center.

After an eight-year search, DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins said this building would replace a couple of the district’s existing properties and unify personnel from across five separate buildings.

