The Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday approved an easement to provide electricity to its new middle school site.

The easement was granted to Kenergy to run utilities to the new Daviess County Middle School that is being built off of 54. The easement will run along Calumet Trace, according to Sara Harley, DCPS director of finance.

The board also approved its final district facilities plan.

The state requires all districts in Kentucky to develop district facilities plans, which are essentially categorized manuals for evaluating their facility needs. The plans determine how districts can access restricted funds to renovate, update or construct new buildings, and they undergo rigorous calculations to determine, by law, what the next small- and big-ticket construction projects to school district facilities will be within a four-year period.

Jeanie Cannon, RBS Design Group associate who assisted in developing the facilities plan, said the district took care of a lot of what the state considers to be “unmet need” over the last four years. It moved forward with the building of the new DCMS, and the renovation and addition to Apollo High School — both items that were on the previous facilities plan.

In fact, Cannon said, the district went from $64 million worth of unmet need in the last DFP to the current proposed plan that is about $39 million.

Every school is listed in the plan because, Cannon said, the planning committee tries to think of every possible item each school may or may not need within the next four years.

Harley also said that because of the district’s current financial situation, it should be able to bond all of the items on its DFP.

“We are very fortunate with our last two projects they both came in under budget, and the interest rates were under budget,” she said.

The board approved the plan 4-1, with board member Frank Riney voting no.

Now that they approved the final plan it will be sent to the Kentucky Department of Education for approval.

