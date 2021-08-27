Daviess County Public Schools unanimously approved a decrease in its real property tax rate during the board’s regular meeting Thursday at Daviess County High School.
Board members dropped the rate from 71.5 cents, per $100 of value of real property, in 2021, to 71 cents for 2022. The board also approved retaining the current personal property tax rate of 71.5 cents per $100 of personal property for 2022.
The motor vehicle tax, which is fixed, will remain be 49 cents per $100.
“I have been told that this is the first time on real property that we have had a reduction in about 20 years,” Board Chairman Dale Stewart said during a public hearing held immediately before the board meeting.
Sara Harley, DCPS director of finance, said previously that the property tax that DCPS collects on increased in value by 6.4% in the last year, which allowed the district to reduce the tax rate and still take in as much or more money than in 2021.
With these newly approved rates, DCPS will bring in an expected amount of $43,063.159.41, of which $5,587.396.13 is from real and personal property.
In other business, Dr. Deanna Ashby of Studer Education spoke to board members about developing a new strategic plan for DCPS over the next year.
The Florida-based consulting company has worked with several Kentucky school districts, including in Hardin, Hopkins and Warren counties.
“We are certainly not a cookie-cutter approach,” Ashby said during the meeting. “We are going to talk with you. We are going to talk with your superintendent, your leadership teams. We are going to listen to the information that we get back, and we are going to come up with a plan that works for you.”
Ashby said she and Superintendent Matt Robbins will begin to formulate a plan for developing the DCPL plan moving forward. The planning process will officially be launched in January 2022.
“Then by the spring, we will come to you, and it will probably be in a work session, and we will sit down with you as the board of education, and we will go through that plan with a fine-tooth comb, and you all can make suggestions about what you feel is the best plan for our district and our kids.”
The ultimate goal is to have a completed proposed district strategic plan no latter than June 2022, Ashby said.
DCPS also recognized its 2021 Kids First Award winners:
• Sally Tingle, Elementary Teacher of the Year, Highland Elementary School
• Jill Pate, Middle School Teacher of the Year, Burns Middle School
• Jonathan Leohr, High School Teacher of the Year, Apollo High School
• Sherri Boehman, Support Professional, Burns Middle School
• Wendi Kozel, RN, Customer Service, district health coordinator
