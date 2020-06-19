At its regular meeting Thursday, the Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education approved a plan to restart in-person classes on Aug. 26 for the 2020-21 school year.
That is two weeks later than the original academic calendar plan — a delay that will allow schools to better prepare for re-opening following the closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes training teachers and staff on the new requirements and protocols pertaining to the coronavirus, and allows the district additional time to procure personal protective equipment like masks and gloves.
Dates for spring, fall, Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks will remain unchanged, and the last day of school for students will be May 21, according to DCPS Director of Student Services Damon Fleming.
A change in state law allows for districts to start school later in August without having to add days onto the end of the calendar, Fleming said. The 2018 General Assembly set requirements for yearly instruction at 1,062 hours. Previously, the state based a school year on days rather than hours, requiring 170 days of classroom instruction.
By adding 15 minutes to each school day, the district will be able to meet its instructional mandates without having to add extra days, Fleming said. This would make elementary school days start at 7:40 a.m. and end at 2:35 p.m. Middle and high school days would be from 8:10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Fleming also said he has heard several districts have passed similar calendars, including Hancock and Hopkins counties.
DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins said there is no intention to make this change permanent, adding that this calendar change would not be up for consideration “had we not been in a COVID-19 situation.”
DCPS has a 17-member task force — made up of teachers, support staff, parents, health professionals, principals, a board of education representative, and district administrators — working on a plan for the start of the school year, Robbins said.
That task force met Wednesday to begin developing a survey that is expected to be sent to parents the week of July 6, Robbins said, in an effort to receive their input.
Also discussed during the board meeting was a new partnership between DCPS and the Western Kentucky University social work program.
Amy Shutt, DCPS assistant superintendent for human services, told board members that earlier this year WKU contacted her about allowing current college students in the social work program who are studying toward their bachelor’s and master’s degrees to work with DCPS students and staff.
The partnership will place three WKU students with DCPS.
Shutt said both degrees require students to do an extensive, year-long practicum placement, similar to student teachers.
She said the placement process was “very interesting” because she was able to interview the students as if she were interviewing potential employees.
“Because if they are going to be with us all year and working with our families, we needed to make sure they were a good fit for us,” Shutt said, adding that DCPS is “the best fit for them as well, because we wanted both parties to get the best out of it.”
The social work students will be placed in seven schools across the district — Audubon, Burns and Highland elementary schools, Daviess County and Apollo high schools, and Burns and College View middle schools.
They will work closely with district social worker Christy Dalton, as well as each school’s family resource coordinator, but will never have one-on-one time alone with students, Shutt said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.