Amy Shutt told members of the Daviess County Public Schools board of education on Monday to expect several emergency certifications for teachers for the upcoming school year.
Shutt, the DCPS assistant superintendent for human services, detailed three of those emergency certification positions at Tuesday’s luncheon. They were for a special education teacher, a biology teacher and an elementary teacher. She said the district should expect more at Thursday’s board meeting.
A lot of positions are difficult to fill right now, Shutt said.
“The closer we get to school starting, we will have more (emergency certifications),” she said.
Board member James Morgan asked Shutt what earning an emergency certification looks like for these teachers.
“Most of it can be done online, and most of the university programs now set (them) up with a mentor,” she said.
Both DCPS and Owensboro Public Schools have reported difficulty filling both teaching and support staff positions. DCPS has 76 open job postings, and OPS has 62 open spots. Most districts did create new positions with federal COVID-19 relief dollars, but a lot of the staffing issues stem from there not being many applicants, officials say.
Math and science teachers still seem to be among the most difficult to find, Shutt said.
Jana Beth Francis, DCPS assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, said that is typically due to the difficulty with recruiting people with math and science degrees into the teaching profession.
Also discussed during the board luncheon were two upcoming events to prepare for the 2021-22 school year: an Aug. 3 professional development opportunity for area educators, and the Aug. 10 Opening Day ceremonies that will take place at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
The professional development program will be at the Owensboro Convention Center, and all educators are invited to participate, not just those who are employed by DCPS.
The Opening Day for teachers event is themed “Ignite Your Flame” this year. It will be the first time in two years that all DCPS educators will be together under one roof, according to DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins.
Renewing board attorney Sean Land’s contract was also up for discussion, with Stewart saying the board will be doing so with an increase of $5 to his hourly rate.
Stewart said Land has kept the same rate since first being hired by the board six years ago.
Boards of education in Kentucky only have the authority to hire board attorneys and superintendents.
The board will vote on all of these items at 4:30 p.m. Thursday during its regular July meeting at the central office at 1622 Southeastern Parkway.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
