The Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education received a first look Tuesday at the design plans for the Apollo High School Phase 4 construction project that isn’t scheduled to begin until the school’s addition is completed this summer.
During a virtual board luncheon, board members heard from representatives of RBS Design Group, the architecture firm overseeing the project. Phase 4 of the Apollo project consists of renovating the existing space inside the school, including the pods, cafeteria, library and gym.
Jeanie Cannon, RBS associate, told board members Phase 4 would begin as soon as Phase 3 — which is the construction of the new addition at the school — is complete. She said even though construction of the addition is about two weeks behind schedule, builders are confident they can make up that time and have it move-in ready in the summer of 2021.
Each pod will be remodeled one at a time, and are labeled Pods A, B, C and D. When the remodeling of the pods is taking place, classes in those pods will be moved to the new addition. Once one pod is complete, construction then moves to the next, with the final piece being the cafeteria.
Matt Robbins told board members all of the mechanical and electrical will be touched when remodeling the cafeteria, which is being referred to as Pod B.
Cannon said the cafeteria will be a “real challenge.”
“Pod B is the brain. It works everything in the other (pods) which is why we are tearing it down last,” Cannon said.
Sara Harley, DCPS director of finance, said Pod A is scheduled to begin August 2021. Next to be remodeled is Pod C, which will begin Christmas break 2021. Pod D will start Christmas break 2022, and Pod B will begin shortly after that with plans to be finished by the summer of 2023.
Also discussed at the board meeting were two no-cost change order for the Daviess County Middle School project.
Harley explained to board members that the change order is requesting 35 additional days to the construction company contract due to weather.
DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins also updated the board on the number of students and staff in the district who are in quarantine due to illness or exposure to someone who later tested positive for COVID-19. As of Monday, 88 staff members and 432 students were out of school.
“We have three schools with greater than 10% of their staff out due to quarantine,” Robbins said. “We have kids coming to school without their teacher being present to teach them on a daily basis.”
He said that, along with the safety and health of students, were the “guiding principles” in his and the board’s decision to transition back to virtual learning, which began for high school students on Monday. The remainder of the district will begin distance learning on Nov. 23.
The board will consider the above items for approval at its 4:30 p.m. Thursday meeting in the Daviess County High School Auditorium, at 4255 New Hartford Road.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
