The Daviess County Public Schools board will vote today on the written agreement to acquire 11.69 acres of property at the former US Bank location at 4801 Frederica Street.

During the May 2 board luncheon, DCPS superintendent Matt Robbins said the district wanted a new central office building and that the board would rather buy an existing property than to build a new location.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@karahwilson19

