The Daviess County Public Schools board will vote today on the written agreement to acquire 11.69 acres of property at the former US Bank location at 4801 Frederica Street.
During the May 2 board luncheon, DCPS superintendent Matt Robbins said the district wanted a new central office building and that the board would rather buy an existing property than to build a new location.
However, Robbins, board president Todd Anderson and board member Tom Payne declined to provide specifics about what the property would be used for until the special called meeting today at 10:30 a.m.
“This is a great deal for DCPS,” Payne said. “It’s something we’ve needed for many years and will be another example of the board of education being good stewards of taxpayer’s money.”
According to the Daviess County Property Valuation Administrators Office (PVA), the former US Bank building was assessed at $5.9 million in 2022 and the 2023 working tax roll is $4.56 million.
Before it was US Bank, the building was used as the Coca-Cola Bottling Plant, then bought by Lincoln Service Corp. in 1992 for $2.5 million. US Bank took over in 2001.
Board members James Morgan and Dale Stewart did not respond to messages about the property, and board member Frank Riney said he was unaware of the details as of Wednesday.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:
@karahwilson19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.