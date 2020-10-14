The Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education had an opportunity on Tuesday to see the district’s new police department vehicles and meet their new police officers during their regularly scheduled board luncheon at its office that was also broadcast virtually on the district’s YouTube channel.
Monday was the first day at work for district police officers Gary Mattingly and Gary Klee. Both are retired Daviess County Sheriff’s Department deputies and both previously worked as school resource officers.
DCPS announced early this year it would move to a Special Law Enforcement Officer model and create its own police force. Previously, the school district had partnered with the sheriff’s department, paying part of the salaries of two deputies who worked in the schools at SROs.
Damon Fleming, DCPS director of student services, also brought the district police department’s standard operating procedure for the board to consider for approval at its Thursday’s board meeting.
Board member Todd Anderson told Fleming that he thinks the officers “look good,” noting that their uniforms and the police cruisers are professional.
“We should be proud of this,” he said. “This is just the beginning.”
Board Chairman Tom Payne agreed, and said that the district is “very pleased with what we have seen, and the character of (officers) that have been hired.”
“We are excited to be here at this point,” he said.
The district also considered for approval a request to use capital funds for this school year for general operating expenses.
According to Sara Harley, DCPS director of finance, the capital funds are restricted by law to capital projects, which generally are to be used for infrastructure and building improvements. The Kentucky General Assembly has given school districts the flexibility to use capital funds this year for certain operating expenses, as they have in past years.
This capital funds request is for eight new buses for the district at a price of $94,675 each, and for about $556,700 to renew the entire flooring at College View Middle School, Harley said.
The school district is continuing its cycle of renewing its bus fleet with the eight new buses and will be selling the eight buses it is replacing. The district has opted to renew its bus fleet gradually each year, so that, according to DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins, they aren’t making large purchases one year over any other.
“We don’t want to have to buy 20 buses one year, and then two or three the following year,” he said. “You want to try to smooth that out over time so it smooths the cost out.”
The board will consider these requests, among others, at its board meeting that will take place at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the Daviess County High School auditorium, at 4255 New Hartford Road.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
