The long-awaited Apollo High School renovations still have a couple more years before completion, but Daviess County Public Schools board of education members were able to view the site on Thursday to see what comes next.
Mike Ranney, principal architect for RBS Design Group, told the board that Pod C, which is currently being renovated, has an expected finishing date of June 23.
“I will say that as of the moment, they think they’re about three weeks ahead of schedule, so that’s good,” he said.
Pod C contains English, science, chemistry and biology classrooms, along with a teacher workroom and an IT room.
This summer will see continued renovations at the school.
“Once (Pod C) is finished, that means everyone can move back in here, of course it won’t be until after school when that happens,” Ranney said. “Then they’ll begin the demolition in Pod D.”
Beginning this April and continuing through part of the summer, Ranney said renovations on the gym lobby, main gym floor and all other parts of the first floor in that area.
“They’ve done work on the mezzanine and up, that’s done,” he said. “Down below, it’s all the first floor that will be started.”
The front office area will also have work happening to it during the summer.
Ranney said Pod D will not be completed until the end of the 2024 academic year. The main gym and the office will be finished this summer.
“After Pod D, we can work on Pod B, tearing down the kitchen and all the space behind it,” he said. “That will last the rest of 2024.”
The miscellaneous work will wrap up the Apollo project, including the cafeteria in the commons area, which will go into January 2025.
Matt Robbins, DCPS superintendent, said viewing the renovations is exciting, particularly seeing the finished Pod A section and the soon to be finished areas.
“Seeing what it looked like prior to and the positive change it’s made is refreshing,” he said. “We know we still have quite a bit of work left to do here but it’s exciting for Apollo High School.”
Robbins said the school will essentially be “brand new.”
“It’s a good feeling to know that’s what our kids will appreciate,” he said. “Between the auditorium, commons area and the gym, those are areas that are used a lot by our community. I think that’s a rewarding aspect.”
The current estimation for the completion of the project will more than likely be June 2025, barring unforeseen issues, Robbins said.
“We started last January following completion on the new addition, but last January we opened that and began work on Pod A, which is now completed,” he said.
Robbins said classroom space is one of the aspects of the renovation that has stood out to him.
“That’s a great feeling of knowing the entire learning environment is being transformed to something that’s conducive for teaching and learning,” he said.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
