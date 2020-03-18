The Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education approved Tuesday the district’s application for an emergency waiver to participate in Non-Traditional Instruction, also referred to as NTI.
Superintendent Matt Robbins said that to his knowledge most districts across Kentucky have also applied for the waiver, which was issued by the Kentucky Department of Education last week when the closure of public and private schools across the commonwealth was imminent, per the governor’s recommendation.
KDE issued the blanket waiver for districts that did not already have NTI plans initiated. Both Owensboro Public Schools and DCPS did not previously have those plans. NTI programs encourage the continuation of academic instruction on days when school would otherwise be canceled.
DCPS will begin its NTI Wednesday, and all families have been receiving information and school packets since the beginning of this week, said Damon Fleming, DCPS director of student services.
“Our district has worked hard getting ready for NTI,” Fleming said. “It’s all hands on deck at this point.”
The district, which announced last Thursday it would close beginning Monday of this week, took the first two days of the week to plan their NTI and ensure teachers and students were prepared.
Todd Anderson, board member, asked if the district will have to make up the two days it missed this week when it wasn’t under an NTI plan.
Robbins said the district will not because of days already built into the calendar.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
