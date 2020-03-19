The Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education is considering for approval a few amendments to its 2020-21 school year.
Last November, the board approved this calendar, and the new one up for approval at Thursday’s board meeting at the central office includes a few minor changes, according to Damon Fleming, DCPS director of student services.
The updated calendar will have students returning for the spring semester on Jan. 5, 2021. Previously it was Jan. 4. Fleming said educators requested to have the Monday as a professional development day to prepare for the upcoming school semester.
“Plus that gives students a four-day week, which a lot of times a short week coming back after a break is good,” he said.
Another change is that Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 will be taken off the calendar and used as a potential make-up day should the district need it.
This revised calendar will put the last day for students as May 21, 2021, and closing day to be May 24.
Board member Dale Stewart asked if each semester still had the same amount of instructional days, and Fleming said yes.
“This doesn’t add instructional days,” he said. “Really it’s just relabeling a few days.”
The board of education will consider this revised calendar at its 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19 board meeting that will take place at the district central office, at 1622 Southeastern Parkway.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
