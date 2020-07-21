The Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education will be presented with the reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year on Thursday at its regular board meeting at the central office, which will be closed to the public and will be broadcast virtually.
Matt Robbins, DCPS superintendent, said the plan is a result of the 17-member reopening task force — made up of teachers, support staff, parents, health professionals, principals, a board of education representative and district administrators — who have been working on the plan since early June.
The plan will include information about what classes will look like, transportation, maintenance, cleaning, food service and more.
“It will be quite all-inclusive,” Robbins said. “The idea is, because what we are dealing with is very dynamic, that the document will be a flexible, working, living document that we will continue to enhance and improve as those situations become necessary.”
The task force is meeting again to discuss the plan on Wednesday, so after Monday’s board luncheon, Robbins did not comment on its specifics. However, he did say that U.S. schools have not operated under COVID-19, so there are a lot of unanswered questions at this time.
The reopening of schools was not intended to occur when COVID-19 cases were on the rise in Kentucky, Robbins said, so as information of the virus and its spread changes daily, the district’s plan is adapting.
“(COVID-19) has caused us to really pause and really think intently about what we are doing and how we are doing it, and trying to make certain we are ensuring our No. 1 priority is the health and safety of our students and staff,” he said.
The only certainty with the coronavirus, he said, is that it’s full of uncertainties.
Hopefully, he said, Kentuckians will follow safety guidelines in the next month so that cases can go down.
“One thing that has not changed and never will is our commitment to put kids first in everything we do,” he said. “Now more than ever, we stand strong on that foundation when we make decisions, (and) we know will have a direct impact on the lives of thousands of people in Daviess County, with the idea of health and safety of students and staff as our preeminent priority.”
Thursday’s DCPS board meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m., and will be broadcast live on the district’s YouTube channel, DCPSTV.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
