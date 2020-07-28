The Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education on Monday unanimously approved the district’s reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year, which means using an AB rotation schedule for students attending in-person classes when school starts Aug. 26.
The board held the meeting at the Daviess County High School auditorium and invited the public to voice comments or concerns about the reopening plan, which was presented to them on Thursday. Most speakers spoke in favor of in-person classes for students five days a week — especially for the population of students with special needs.
The approved plan will have students in group A attending in-person school on Mondays and Tuesdays, while B group students do a hybrid learning model from home that includes daily, digital assignments. Wednesdays are a completely digital day for all students to work from home. It’s also a day the district will deep clean its facilities and buses.
Group B will attend in-person classes Thursdays and Fridays, while A group is at home completing the hybrid model.
Brenda Westerfield is the great-aunt and caregiver of a student with special needs within the DCPS school district.
She said a plan that involves students still working from home may work for some, but “as we know special needs students need special instructions and special help that they can only get when they are in school.”
“Special ed teachers are special ed teachers for a reason,” Westerfield told board members. “It takes special abilities, and I just want to be sure that if you guys are going to do this, if this is necessary to do, which I’m sure it is, that there is some plan in place to offer extra help, extra instruction for those special needs people.”
Rick Ebelhar also attended the meeting to advocate on behalf of his child with special needs.
He said no one in attendance envies the decisions board members have to make about conducting school during the pandemic.
“Nobody wants to make that decision,” he said. “However, I am here to advocate for the population that seems to be forgotten in all of this, and that is the special needs population.”
He said his daughter is 12 and has been having a difficult time doing NTI at home.
“To say she has regressed in her development would be an understatement,” he said. “She is a very, very social person. She thrives off social environment, and she has been deprived of that since March.”
He said for students with disabilities to only be in school two days a week “is not going to be sufficient enough education.”
Following the vote, all board members responded to some of the comments with a general consensus that it’s their hope the AB model will only be in place for a short amount of time, and that the end goal will always be having students in classes five days a week.
Board member Frank Riney III said he has never been a fan of the non-traditional instruction that had to be put in place quickly when the governor mandated schools close in March.
He said he’s considering this reopening school model a “stop gap.”
“Hopefully this AB model only has to last two to three weeks,” he said. “I hope to go to five days a week as soon as possible.”
Dale Stewart, vice-chairman of the board who also is on the district’s Reopening Task Force that helped to organize the reopening plan, said he appreciated all of the parents of students with special needs coming to speak with the board, and that the topic will be up for discussion on Wednesday when the task force meets again.
The DCPS reopening plan is available for viewing on the district website at daviesskyschools.org.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
