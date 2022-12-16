The Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education approved a new assistant superintendent position during Thursday’s meeting.

Some of the main duties for the new assistant superintendent of student services will include serving as the custodian of all student data and all student records; coordinating, managing and assuming responsibility for the student information system and related software; and coordinating the district’s compliance with school enrollment and attendance laws.

