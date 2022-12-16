The Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education approved a new assistant superintendent position during Thursday’s meeting.
Some of the main duties for the new assistant superintendent of student services will include serving as the custodian of all student data and all student records; coordinating, managing and assuming responsibility for the student information system and related software; and coordinating the district’s compliance with school enrollment and attendance laws.
Qualifications for the position are being highly motivated, organized and excel at team building; hold or be eligible for certification as a director of pupil personnel in the state; hold a Kentucky professional certification for superintendent; and principal experience is preferred, but not required.
The district has a director of student services position that is being filled by Charles Broughton.
DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins said the job will be posted online for applications but that “there is a chance the district will not net additional personnel” for the position.
“The current director could be interested, or we may have others who could be,” Robbins said. “Everything that the board creates has to be posted no matter what.”
Robbins said he is hopeful that there will be a number of people interested in the position, whether they be internal or external candidates.
This will be the third assistant superintendent position within the district, with the others being Amy Shutt, who is assistant superintendent for human services and Jana Beth Francis, who is assistant superintendent of teaching and learning.
“The difference between assistant superintendents and directors are that assistant superintendents report directly to me, whereas directors report to assistant superintendents who then report to me,” Robbins said.
Robbins said he is hoping to have the job posted on the district’s website today, Dec. 16.
“We have talked about a duration period for having the position posted, but we plan to move as quickly as we can while allowing the job to be open long enough to receive good applicants,” he said.
During Tuesday’s luncheon, board member Tom Payne said he has been advocating for a third assistant superintendent position for awhile and is happy that this position was being considered.
