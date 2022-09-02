Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education members remained silent this week about how and when they received information related to the start of the 2022-23 school year being delayed by transportation issues.

After multiple unsuccessful attempts to ask board members about how they were communicating with central office staff leading up to and during the delay, the Messenger-Inquirer filed an open records request for all emails relating to the transportation issues between board members and DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins dated from Aug. 1 to Aug. 24.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.