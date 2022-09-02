Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education members remained silent this week about how and when they received information related to the start of the 2022-23 school year being delayed by transportation issues.
After multiple unsuccessful attempts to ask board members about how they were communicating with central office staff leading up to and during the delay, the Messenger-Inquirer filed an open records request for all emails relating to the transportation issues between board members and DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins dated from Aug. 1 to Aug. 24.
Communications provided to the Messenger-Inquirer on Tuesday had no emails between Robbins and board members from Aug. 9 to Aug. 13. The scheduled start date for school was Aug. 10. Schools opened Aug. 15.
The last email between Robbins and the board before the delay of school was on Aug. 8. Robbins sent an email to the board at 5:28 p.m. that day.
“ ... Transportation has had to move to bus stops and they’ve implemented a new routing software to improve efficiencies,” Robbins’ email said. “For now, they’ve only modified the PM routes but anticipate changing the AM routes down the line. We generally experience issues with busses Day 1-3, but I’m a bit anxious this year more than normal due to these changes made.”
The next email was sent on Aug. 14, four days after school was supposed to begin.
In the email sent at 12:40 p.m., Robbins told board members, “We have diligently worked every minute of every hour (almost) of every day. We are moving forward with our plans to open our schools tomorrow for the 2022-23 school year. Very soon this afternoon, we will be sending parents the means to access their own student(s) bus information via electronic means called InfoFinder.”
In the 18 pages of emails the Messenger-Inquirer received from the open records request, only one board member — James Morgan — replied to Robbins.
On Aug. 14 at 12:42 p.m., Morgan replied to Robbins’ email about beginning school on Aug. 15, saying, “Great news! Thanks to everyone involved with making this happen!”
More from this section
DCPS made the announcement to delay school on Aug. 9 at 8:44 p.m. In a story published Aug. 10, board member Frank Riney said he was made aware of the issues just shortly before DCPS released the statement to families about the delay.
On Aug. 23, at the conclusion of a DCPS board luncheon, the Messenger-Inquirer again attempted to ask board members about how and when they received information related to the delay and whether they thought any DCPS employees should face disciplinary action related to the delay. At that time, Robbins informed the Messenger-Inquirer that DCPS had implemented a policy in which media must go through Hannah Thurman, DCPS’ Public Information Officer, to speak with him and DCPS board members.
“Our media relations goes through Hannah Thurman,” Robbins said. “If you want to talk to any staff member or any school board member, Hannah Thurman is the first call to speak to any of our school board members or any of our staff.”
On Wednesday, the Messenger-Inquirer again called board chairman Dale Stewart, vice-chairman Todd Anderson and board members Riney, Morgan and Tom Payne — all elected officials — to ask how the board was kept informed about the delay of school due to the lack of email records.
Morgan did not answer and did not return the phone call. Riney said he “did not recall” how the information was provided to him surrounding the delay. Stewart, Anderson and Payne referred the Messenger-Inquirer to Thurman for all questions.
During the Messenger-Inquirer’s call with Stewart on Wednesday, he said that he, Robbins and Thurman sat down and discussed the new media policy, and that if “Robbins wants to change it, that would be fine with me.”
Also Wednesday, the Messenger-Inquirer sent an email to Thurman with a question for each board member: “Does the superintendent work for you or do you work for the superintendent?”
As of Thursday afternoon, the Messenger-Inquirer had not received a response from any of the board members. Thurman replied, citing KRS 160.370, which states the duties of the superintendent under the board’s direction and guidance.
According to the Kentucky School Boards Association’s job description for a board member, “the board reports to the community as their elected trustee” and “the school board has direct supervisory responsibility for the district superintendent.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.