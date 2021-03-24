The Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education is considering for approval the construction documents for the next step in the Apollo High School renovation, which has been referred to by district officials as phase 4.
The first phase of the Apollo project began with the building of a new Apollo Eagle Stadium along Southtown Boulevard that allowed for the previous stadium to be demolished to make room for a new student parking lot. That project was about $10.2 million, a cost that also included the second phase, which was the actual building of the new student parking lot.
The former student parking lot is the site of the Apollo addition, currently under construction, which is phase 3. It consists of two wings and is slated to be about $11.5 million.
Now the district is ready for phase 4, the final phase of this school project, which is the remodeling of the existing three pods at the school including adding new heating and air conditioning, electrical and plumbing. There will also be a restructuring of the actual pods themselves to “better serve the students,” said Mike Ranney, principal architect with RBS Design Group, the architectural firm leading the project.
There will also be a new cafeteria built, and extensive renovations to the current gymnasium and auditorium at the school.
The projected construction cost for this phase is $31.3 million, bringing the total of the entire high school’s renovation to about $53 million.
The board also heard from Ranney that phase 3 of the Apollo project is about four weeks behind due to weather. He did say, however, that there is a chance for catching up, weather permitting.
“It’s a masonry-driven project,” Ranney said. “As long as the masons can work, and they can provide the manpower, it moves quickly, and they do have the manpower.”
He said they have been working on Saturdays to make up for lost time.
DCPS Director of Finance Sara Harley also told the board about a way in which it can recoup about $88,000 for the security features to Apollo and the new Daviess County Middle School’s front entrances when they are completed. In 2019 the Kentucky legislature passed what was at that time referred to as Senate Bill 1, the School Safety and Resiliency Act. The act set security goals for school districts, including the hiring of more school resource officers, mandated training for school officials, and the hiring of school counselors and mental health workers at schools.
Previously DCPS did not qualify for funds for updated secure entrances at Apollo and the new DCMS due to the timing of paperwork filing. Through recent changes they now qualify and should recoup the costs of those entrances once they are complete, Harley said.
The board will consider these items, along with others, at its Thursday board meeting that is slated to begin at 4:30 p.m. in person at the district central office, at 1622 Southeastern Parkway.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
