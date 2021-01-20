The Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education is considering for approval two new positions within the district — a director of secondary students support services and a director of elementary education.
While these are new titles, they technically have been positions within the district for some time, according to Amy Shutt, DCPS assistant superintendent for human services, who updated the board Tuesday during a virtual board luncheon.
The secondary students support services position is not “brand new,” she said, but a replacement position.
“We currently have the position as an intervention specialist, and we will now use the position as director of secondary student support services, which will have more responsibilities in areas to support schools,” she said.
Some responsibilities for this position will be collaborating with middle and high schools to support students and families to decrease barriers to attendance and learning; coordinating with middle and high schools to implement PBIS, behavior interventions and social-emotional learning strategies; and implementing intervention programs to increase overall student achievement and success, Shutt said.
The director of elementary education position also has been in existence for many years within the school system, but was in need of an update. The job will now include additional duties in the area of intervention support to schools, Shutt said.
No new funds are required for the positions, which each have a starting salary of $88,453.
Board members also heard about the bids for the Daviess County Middle School infrastructure project, which essentially includes the utilities to the new middle school site. The district received five bids, with the lowest bid being from Ernie Davis and Sons Mechanical Inc. at $242,000.
Officials from RBS Design said they didn’t see any issues with the bid, and they had estimated the project to be $300,000, so they felt the district was on track.
RBS officials also said they anticipate that infrastructure work to be fully complete this summer.
The board also voted on officers. The new board chairman will be Dale Stewart; vice-chairman will be Todd Anderson; board treasurer will be DCPS Director of Finance Sara Harley; and board secretary will be DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins.
The board is slated to vote on all of these items at their regular board meeting on Thursday, which will take place virtually at 4:30 p.m. Thursday via its YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/DCPSTV/live.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
