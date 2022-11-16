Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education members are considering approval for a change order of more than $3 million for Phase 4 of the renovation of Apollo High School.
Phase 4 of the Apollo construction/renovation project includes the inside of the building.
Mike Ranney, principal architect for RBS Design Group, said when Phase 4 construction began, issues with walls became noticeable when windows were cut out in Pod A.
“The school was built over 50 years ago,” Ranney said. “It was innovative at the time, if you recall. It was open classrooms, round pods, and even some wall construction was a little bit unique.”
Ranney said what was discovered were two four-inch brick walls side-by-side that were tied together with a metal tie rod.
“People didn’t understand this 50 years ago, but brick is porous,” he said. “Water can get in through the brick, which ultimately rusted those ties, which now has now made two independent walls.”
Superintendent Matt Robbins said the board approved a change order initially for Pod A after the discovery was made, but when the construction moved to Pods C and D, the problem seemed to be the same.
Ranney also said the issue stretched farther than just one pod of the school.
“That was (Pod A), and that was relatively small, compared to say (Pod C), which is at least 50% larger because it’s a two-story building,” Ranney said. “We went ahead and looked at (Pod D) and saw similar things, but exaggerated because of the conditions in each one.”
The structural engineer reviewed the situation, and the recommendation was to replace the ties but to also shore up the walls, Ranney said.
“This recommendation was verified by two other independent structural engineers and agreed this was the solution,” he said. “This solution is a little over $3 million, but this is for A, C and D. This is all of it.”
Along with this, Ranney said some roofing had to be replaced due to rusting in Pods A and C. Pod D will come at a later time because it can not be seen until demolition begins.
“I should emphasize there’s no way we could have known about this, no one told us that this was a problem,” he said. “You couldn’t see any cracks, there was not settlement. As far as anyone could tell, it was fine, until we opened up the wall and had seen what happened.”
Dale Stewart, board chairman, said the way the building was constructed would have been the standard for 50 years ago.
Board member Frank Riney agreed, saying it is a problem that has to be fixed.
The original contract for completion of Phase 4 was $13.7 million. If the board approves the $3,055,457.06 change order, the contract will be for $16.8 million.
Phase 1 work included the movement of the athletic stadium. Phase 2 was paving a new parking lot. Phase 3 was a two-story addition to the building.
The contracts for Phases 1 and 2 were a combined $10.25 million. The contract for Phase 3 was $11.85 million.
