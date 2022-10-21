Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education members met Thursday, and one of the topics of discussion were the state assessment results released Tuesday by the Kentucky Department of Education.
DCPS assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, Jana Beth Francis, presented a report of the Kentucky Summative Assessment (KSA) results to the board during the meeting, breaking down where the district places in the state.
Francis said the KSA is the first required state assessment that students have taken since May 2019.
“The other piece to remind you of is that we are resetting everything in terms of accountability, with the exception of graduation rates,” she said. “All of the assessments were new.”
All 12 DCPS elementary schools received an overall yellow result, meaning they placed in the medium range. Burns and College View middle schools also received a yellow result, with Daviess County Middle School placing in the green (high).
Apollo High School received orange (low) and Daviess County High School received green overall scores.
There are five schools within the district that have been given the Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI) designation, meaning there is a gap between a subset of marginalized students and those who are not.
Southern Oaks Elementary School, Burns Middle School, College View Middle School, Apollo High School and Daviess County High School received TSI designations for the gap in education among students with disabilities. Southern Oaks and College View received an additional TSI for the gap with English-language learners.
“Some areas of concern, obviously, system-wide we need to focus on our English-learner progress, especially at the high school,” Francis said.
Overall, DCPS earned an 8.4 for its ELL high school students, with Apollo receiving a 7.3, both scores placing in the red (very low) category.
Francis said that based on the district’s strategic plan, DCPS staff were asked where does “excellence” fall on a scale between Novice-Apprentice and Proficient-Distinguished.
“Everyone said an excellent school system would be 80% proficient or higher and only 20% novice and apprentice,” she said. “We are far from where we want to be.”
Novice-Apprentice scores overtook the Proficient-Distinguished scores in every core subject assessed during the KSA at all grade levels that were tested.
Francis said the district is already working to improve student scores for the next assessment with changes to their Newcomer Program for ELL students, assessing the district’s School Improvement Plan, closing the education gap among students with disabilities, which are just a few examples provided.
“It seems like we’re going back to where we were several years ago,” board member Frank Riney said. “At one point we were doing better on the high school, but it seems to be back where it was several years ago.”
Francis said this assessment was the first time in “probably” 15 years that students in high school have been tested on their reading and math levels because the students were doing end-of-course exams.
“We’re 115th in the state [in high schools], and that’s kind of a shock to me,” board president Dale Stewart said. “I hope it’s a shock to our whole system.”
Francis agreed with Stewart, stating that it was “shocking” to see the assessment results.
“(DCPS superintendent Matt) Robbins held an administrators meeting (Thursday) with these graphs up and a very serious conversation with all district administrators in that this isn’t a reflection of excellence,” she said.
Board member Tom Payne said he thinks the problem is more serious than anyone realizes.
“I’m not even sure that we know what we don’t know,” he said. “My concern is the pandemic, which is not the fault of anyone here, but I love the state’s solution that we’re going to reset assessments. That doesn’t address what I’m most interested in and that is making up what we lost.”
Stewart said if the district can improve the Quality of School Climate survey, which assessed students on how they feel their school safety and overall climate is, he believes the other scores will follow suit.
Robbins agreed, saying the scores and the survey are linked together.
Aaron Wilson, a parent of two children at Country Heights Elementary School, addressed the board at the end of the meeting about the current policies in place at some of the schools.
“I feel like we can do better in our elementary schools,” he said. “I’m not sure if everyone is aware, but our elementary schools have their own policy on parental involvement at this point.”
Wilson said some schools are allowing parental involvement, such as allowing them to eat lunch with their child at the school or be volunteers for events, and some are not.
“There are some schools that are completely closed down,” he said. “Those schools, whether they perform better, I don’t know. But I do know that as a parent of a first-grader that’s never had a normal year of school and a third-grader that is having their first start to her normal year of school, coming out of the pandemic, it’s very hard on them.”
Wilson said he is not allowed to eat lunch with his children at their school and was not allowed to bring them inside the building for the first day of the academic year.
“The schools are being allowed, at their own discretion, to set their own parameters in the schools,” he said. “It opens itself up to the reasons why. They may be valid reasons, but it’s not open or obvious.”
Wilson said parents would be able to help bring the state assessment scores up by being involved with the schools, but that parents have to be allowed to do so.
