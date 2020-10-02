The Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday toured the sites of their current major construction projects, the new Daviess County Middle School and the renovation and addition to Apollo High School.
The new DCMS will be off Hayden Road, adjacent to Gateway Commons.
It will be courtyard-style, with the gymnasium toward the front of the school, along with administrative offices and the cafeteria. Those spaces and identical sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade class wings will surround a 45,000-square-foot courtyard that also includes an outdoor amphitheater and stage. Each classroom wing will have nine classrooms, two science labs, four resource rooms and a computer lab. The southwest corner will have band, chorus and music rooms, and the southeast corner will have home economic, Spanish, art and digital art class space.
The first phase of the Apollo project began with the building of a new Apollo Eagle Stadium along Southtown Boulevard that allowed for the previous stadium to be demolished to make room for a new student parking lot. The second phase was the actual building of the new student parking lot. The former student parking lot will be the site of the Apollo addition, which will consist of two wings, and is currently under construction.
DCPS Director of Maintenance and Operations David Shutt told board members while they were visiting the new DCMS site that the foundation footer for the building is expected to be poured in two weeks.
He said that things would have gone a little faster with that project had it not been for so many rainy days.
The Apollo project is about 34 days behind, Shutt told board members while they were at that site, but contractors are confident they can make up for that in the coming months.
Board member Todd Anderson said he was glad to get a look at both the new DCMS and the Apollo addition sites. The new DCMS has moved slowly, but he was pleased to see some progress being made.
“You can tell that the pace is picking up and it’s really exciting seeing the dirt getting moved around,” he said, adding that Apollo’s project is also shaping up nicely. “Apollo is moving along quickly, and that’s good to see because winter is coming.”
DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins said he wanted board members to see the construction sites because it has been awhile since they have seen progress is being made.
“It’s one thing to hear about it, and to see photos, but it’s another thing to see it in person,” he said. “We have had some setbacks and delays with weather, but as a whole we’re still on track to be where we want to be in the end.”
The new DCMS is scheduled to be complete in early 2022, and ready for students fall of that year. Apollo’s addition will be complete by next school year, at which time the district will move on to the fourth phase of its renovations, which includes the restructuring of the current pods.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
