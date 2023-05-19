The Daviess County Public Schools board voted to join other school districts across the country in litigation against social media companies for business practices it has deemed harmful to students.
“The board of education is trusted to protect the welfare, safety and health of its students,” said Sean Land, legal counsel for the DCPS board. “Just like students all across the country, DCPS students are experiencing an ever-growing myriad of mental and emotional health issues.”
Land said that over the last two years, the school board has hired nine mental health professionals, including social workers, to address the mental and emotional needs of students.
“We became aware earlier this year of school districts across the country joining in litigation against social media companies,” he said. “The research suggests that excessive use of social media is harmful to the mental, behavioral and emotional health of young people.”
Land said that more than 90% of children and teens use social media, primarily YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook.
“In the Commonwealth of Kentucky, almost 50% of teenagers spend between one and three hours per day on social media, and 30% of teenagers spend more than three hours per day on social media,” he said.
Land said in his report that excessive social media usage is associated with the increased rates of depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, eating disorders and suicide.
“The already pending lawsuits allege that the business models of the social media companies generally are based on maximizing screen time so the users constantly feel the need to be on whatever platform it might be,” he said.
School districts who opt out of the litigation could still see benefits from the decision made in court, but Land said that by choosing to take part, DCPS is making a statement to parents and students in its district.
“The important aspect of a district joining is to signify to families, parents and students that it’s a priority for the district, rather than sitting idly and letting others dictate the change,” he said. “It’s a priority to protect the well-being of the district’s students and the need to actually be a party to this litigation.”
Now that the board has voted to move forward in the litigation, Land said the recommendation would be to attain Owensboro attorney Chris Rhoads, of Rhoads & Rhoads, as outside counsel.
Rhoads worked as outside counsel for DCPS during litigation against JUUL, an e-cigarette manufacturer.
“We were able to facilitate a recovery for those school systems to help compensate for some of the harms and losses the school systems suffered as a result of the vaping company’s marketing and targeting children and youth,” Rhoads said.
In this litigation, Rhoads said it would be a similar situation in that he would represent the district against the social media companies.
Rhoads said this line of cases against social media companies was initiated on Jan. 6 by Seattle Public Schools (SPS).
“They took the first step in holding social media companies accountable for the harm they’ve reaped on social, emotional and mental health of its students by filing a lawsuit or complaint against the companies operating them,” he said.
If other school districts across the country begin filing litigation, Rhoads said the cases would be consolidated into a “multi-district litigation.”
“All of the cases would be consolidated into a federal court so you don’t have hundreds or thousands of cases pending all across the country that involve the same issues of law and fact,” he said. “You’ll have a judge and a special master that help coordinate and oversee that litigation and conduct hearings.”
Twenty to 30 districts in Kentucky have followed suit in filing litigation against the social media companies, according to Rhoads and Land.
“In our area, that would include Hopkins County and McLean County school systems,” Rhoads said. “Daviess County was one of the leaders in the JUUL litigation by getting involved very early, and in my estimate, it was a very responsible move by the Daviess County school system.”
The timeframe for the litigation depends on a number of factors, Rhoads said.
“When you have cases that are pending in federal court and you have hundreds, if not thousands, of plaintiffs and a number of major corporations that are defendants, and a whole lot of discovery to be taken, it can be a very lengthy process,” he said.
Rhoads said he would not be surprised if the process took up to a few years for the litigation to conclude.
By joining in the litigation, DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins said he does not want to send the message that the district is against the usage of social media.
“DCPS has social media accounts, and we’re not saying social media shouldn’t exist,” he said. “We’re making our place in this by saying algorithms are being used to target teens through content and advertising to the point that is excessive and harmful.”
Some results of social media business practices have led to more serious outcomes.
“It’s well-documented and there are studies across Kentucky of negativity that have been brought on to a teen,” Robbins said. “Suicide has been an outcome, and it’s not the result in every case, but the fact it’s occurred is of great concern and should be to all citizens.”
Jared Revlett, public information officer for Owensboro Public Schools, said social media litigation will be on the board’s agenda for its May 25 meeting.
