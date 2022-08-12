Daviess County Public Schools bus drivers gathered Thursday morning in front of Burns Middle School in a show of support for DCPS’ administration and the school district’s Transportation Department.

Waving homemade “Thank You” and “You’re Amazing” signs, the drivers wanted to counter an onslaught of public criticism directed at DCPS since it announced Tuesday night — the eve of the first day of school — that it was postponing the start of the 2022-2023 academic year.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

