Jeremy Camron, head teacher at Owensboro Day Treatment, has been elected to the Kentucky Association of School Administrators board of directors.
Owensboro Day Treatment is under the supervision of the state and is funded and operated by the Department of Juvenile Justice. Daviess County Public Schools employs all of the staff there.
KASA is the largest professional organization for education administrators in the state. Camron was a member of the membership committee in the 2019-20 school year, and is co-chairman of that committee this school year, according to Daviess County Public Schools officials.
Within KASA, Camron also participates in groups that include discussions and support for alternative schools, Department of Community Based Services, central office personnel and Department of Juvenile Justice Schools, according to DCPS.
Camron said working with the organization has been a “positive professional experience for me.”
“Some of the greatest benefits have been increasing the network of administrators whom I can count on to bounce ideas, and furthering my professional knowledge through our keystone leadership training program, The Leadership Challenge.”
Camron believes educators have the potential to change the lives of students who are involved in alternative schools, Department of Community Based Services and Department of Juvenile Justice Schools. He wanted to run for a position on the KASA board because he believes “this particular group of kids needs a major voice at the state level.”
“These students have often faced major traumas that no individual should have to face in their lives,” Camron said. “The alternative programs of Kentucky provide a safe haven to heal and hopefully prepare for a future career that can transform their lives and that of their future families. I believe in alternative education and wanted to be a large advocate for the adults who serve these students statewide.”
Matt Robbins, DCPS superintendent, said he is proud of Camron’s “willingness to step forward” in this KASA position of leadership, and that he especially appreciates “his continued dedication and advocacy on behalf of the students of ODT and across the district and state.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
