During the Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education meeting Thursday night, a change in curriculum determination was announced to align with Senate Bill 1.

SB 1 was passed in April and, in part, states that every Kentucky public school district’s superintendent will have authority to select a school’s curriculum, textbooks, instructional materials and student support after consultation with the school-based decision making council and local board of education.

