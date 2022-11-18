During the Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education meeting Thursday night, a change in curriculum determination was announced to align with Senate Bill 1.
SB 1 was passed in April and, in part, states that every Kentucky public school district’s superintendent will have authority to select a school’s curriculum, textbooks, instructional materials and student support after consultation with the school-based decision making council and local board of education.
Jana Beth Francis, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning for DCPS, released the new process of curriculum determination during the meeting.
“Our (state) standards are still what we need to teach,” she said. “The resources and the curriculum are really how we go about teaching it and the tools.”
A list of resources being used in the district will be obtained beginning in December, with the end date goal being March.
Instructional coaches will meet with teachers to collect a list of their instructional resources in use within their classroom and will be published on the DCPS website.
Francis said reading materials at all levels will be first on the list because the district has “strong universal curriculums.”
“We will have a cohesive list of all of the instructional resources being used across the district, and we’re going to have that in a place that is accessible to anyone in the community, as well as our teachers,” she said.
When a school wishes to purchase or use new resource materials, the process will begin with the school principal submitting a request to the office of teaching and learning after they have talked with the SBDM council. This will begin in January.
“Part of every instructional report will be a public announcement of what instructional resources we are considering,” Francis said. “There will be a two-week period where people can use a Google form and go to that same website where you see our other sources and be able to comment about any of the resources.”
To stay in accordance with KRS 160.345, districts are required to have a “response period for stakeholders in accordance with local board of education policy.”
Francis said comments made on the form will be sent back to the SBDM council for review and will be approved if there are no concerns made known.
Any approved resources will be given to the board in a written document as new resources being used are added.
More from this section
“We think this process has real change to help schools in operating in terms of making instructional resource decisions,” Francis said. “We think the biggest gain for us is to be able to capture all the great resources that are being used and to start having conversations about which ones are effective and which ones are making the best use of our finances and time and which ones are best for teachers and, more importantly, for the learning of the students.”
Board member Tom Payne said he thinks the change is “really exciting.”
“I would like to emphasize ... the public’s complete ability to see what our resources are, to see everything that we teach in our classrooms in this whole district,” he said.
The board also approved the additional $3 million for Phase 4 of the renovation of Apollo High School. The change order was announced during the board luncheon Tuesday.
Mike Ranney, principal architect for RBS Design Group, said issues arose when construction on Phase 4 began and windows were cut out in Pod A.
“The school was built over 50 years ago,” Ranney said Tuesday. “It was innovative at the time, if you recall. It was open classrooms, round pods, and even some wall construction was a little bit unique.”
Ranney said what was discovered were two four-inch brick walls side-by-side that were tied together with a metal tie rod.
The original contract for completion of Phase 4 was $13.7 million. Since the board approved the $3,055,457.06 change order, the contract will now be for $16.8 million.
Phase 1 work included the movement of the athletic stadium. Phase 2 was paving a new parking lot. Phase 3 was a two-story addition to the building.
The contracts for Phases 1 and 2 were a combined $10.25 million. The contract for Phase 3 was $11.85 million.
Also during Thursday night’s meeting, DCPS approved the 2023-24 academic calendar. Owensboro Public Schools met Thursday night and announced it would be using the same calendar.
The upcoming academic year will begin on Aug. 9, 2023, and end on May 20, 2024, barring no makeup days being used.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.