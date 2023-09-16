Daviess County Public Schools officially closed on the $5 million purchase of the former US Bank building at 4801 Frederica Street on Aug. 31.
The DCPS board approved the purchase of the building in June following an eight-year search for a new central office.
In June, DCPS superintendent Matt Robbins said the building would replace a couple of the district’s existing properties and unify personnel across five separate buildings.
Those buildings include:
• Current district office on Southeastern Parkway;
• Current learning center property — training space and special education office space on Parrish Plaza Drive;
• District office space used at Heritage Park High School;
• Renting office space at Owensboro Community & Technical College Southeast Campus; and
• Maintenance department on Southtown Boulevard
Robbins said in June that the purchase of the 115,000-square-foot building would be cheaper than constructing a new building.
More from this section
Robbins said Friday the board does not yet have an estimation on how much the upkeep and maintenance of the former US Bank building will be.
“We are still too early in determining our actual space utilization,” he said. “We obtained utility numbers from USB but they heated and cooled the space 24/7 which is not close to how our space, utilization or energy management would be.”
Robbins was unable to provide the number given to the board by US Bank at the time of publication.
The board is looking into options that would decrease the price of management, such as an energy savings project, Robbins said.
“The building operates on a geothermal loop and the lighting has all been converted to LED,” he said. “We are also including both buildings in a district energy savings project with energy management controls.”
The district plans to utilize both buildings on the 11.62 acre property.
Robbins said the board “will best be able to control the energy usage by operating in one building rather than three current facilities being uses today.”
Sara Harley, director of finance for DCPS, said the district is gathering information and assessing how the space will be used in the new building.
“We will not have information on operating the new building until we are done with our assessment,” she said.
The process to purchase the property began March 27. Robbins said in June that the money used for the purchase came from the district’s building fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.