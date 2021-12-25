Daviess County Public Schools officials say the district is continuing forward with its plan regarding masking rules, but it could change course regarding mandates before students return to school in January if the community spread of the coronavirus necessitates it.
The district announced in November that middle and high school students would be transitioning to a mask-optional plan, which began November 29. Plans at that time were for elementary students to go mask-optional when students return from winter break January 4.
Lora Wimsatt, DCPS spokeswoman, said alternate plans are not being considered at this time, even though the omicron variant of the COVID virus produces a higher transmission rate.
The COVID-19 plan that is posted on the district website will remain in place until further notice.
“We will continue monitoring over the holidays,” she said. “We will make an announcement if anything changes, and make that announcement before (students) return to school on January 4.”
Mask-optional plans have been initiated across the district because of the FDA and CDC approving the availability of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. The vaccine has been available for adults and students ages 12 and older for several months.
The district also has continued other virus-mitigation efforts, including advocacy for the vaccine, distancing of three feet or more when possible, using proper hygiene, contact tracing, quarantines and the Test to Stay model, as well as HVAC controls and proper ventilation.
DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins previously issued a statement saying, “I believe we have all grown to accept that COVID-19 will always be a part of our lives, just as colds, flus and other viruses are always with us.”
Both Owensboro Public Schools and Owensboro Catholic Schools will continue their masking mandates that have been in place since the start of this school year.
Jared Revlett, OPS spokesman, said there are no current plans to change the COVID-19 protocols in place within the school system.
“We continue to monitor the caseload” in the community and across the district, he said. “We are encouraging people to get vaccinated, but we currently have not made any plans to change anything at this time.”
Keith Osborne, OCS chief administrative officer, said officials within the district are discussing different options, “but will wait until we get closer to returning in January to see where we are before making announcements” regarding masking or any other changes to COVID-19 procedures.
Previously, Osborne said the district is “hopeful that we will be able to be mask-optional when we return after Christmas break.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
