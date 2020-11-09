Daviess County Public Schools, through the aid of a $1,707 grant from the Public Life Foundation of Owensboro, is beginning a program of support for parents and guardians.
The Parent Café will be piloted at Whitesville Elementary School for parents of 30 preschool students. The grant provides materials and resources for the Parent Café, including 10 books and supplies for activities for families to do together.
Parents will also be invited to participate in an online book study, which will be held virtually. Early childhood education professionals will be available for parents to interact with, and parents will have the chance to get to know one another. This book study will also be recorded for those who can’t attend the live virtual event.
DCPS Early Childhood Instructional Coach Donna Howard said making connections with other parents and building support networks is something “parents so desperately need during this pandemic.”
“In conversations with our families, a common thing we hear is ‘I thought I was the only one who felt that way’ or ‘I thought my child was the only one who did that,’ ” Howard said. “We understand the importance of being open to hearing from parents, while acknowledging and validating their concerns and interests. By offering this virtual engagement opportunity, we can help support children beyond their early years and make their families an important part of their education well into the future.”
Howard said parents have been “forced into a role they never expected” with the pandemic, and emphasized that a predictor for student success is families engaging together in learning at home.
Many parents are struggling right now, however, Howard said, especially with how to teach their kids.
“We can empower parents to fulfill their role by simple reading aloud to their children every day,” she said. “Parents who take part in this book study will have an opportunity to shape family tradition, bond with their children, develop empathy and compassion in their children through books, create lifelong memories and become part of our legacy of reading to children.”
David Boeyink, the Public Life Foundation of Owensboro’s executive director, said the hope for the grant is to “fill a gap in the funding needed to provide great educational opportunities for the children of Daviess County.”
“Your work on their behalf during the pandemic is a special contribution worthy of our community’s gratitude,” Boeyink said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
