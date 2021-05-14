Daniel Lyne has a servant’s heart.
The current Daviess County Middle School custodian has been named one of three finalists for the Kentucky Association of School Administrators 2021 Fred Award. The award is given to those who go above and beyond in their work with children every day. The award winner will be named later this month.
Lyne was celebrated for being a finalist on Thursday at a pep rally at East View Elementary School, where he previously served as custodian.
According to KASA, the Fred Award “is one of the most prestigious and respected awards for non-administrative staff or volunteers statewide.”
It is named in honor of the book, “The Fred Factor: How Passion in Your Work and Life Can Turn the Ordinary into the Extraordinary” by Mark Sanburn.
Lyne, who, until March, was a custodian at East View, embodies that spirit.
He believes it’s his responsibility to build up those around him and to celebrate them for their accomplishments. He knows that if he wants the world, and his immediate community, to improve, he has to step up and help others share his joy in life, he said.
“It’s really important to me that those around me know that they are valued,” he said. “I want to help others put their color on the white board of life.”
Lyne was also the Daviess County Public Schools recipient of the 2020 Kids First Support Professional Award.
In his nomination letter for the Fred Award, someone, who is anonymous, said Lyne is “not just the guy who cleans classrooms; he is a teacher! He sends out emails encouraging students to demonstrate characteristics of good citizenship, teamwork, kindness and gratitude. He challenges kids to set goals and develop a plan to reach those goals!”
Lyne said that he could not have an encouraging relationship with students if it weren’t for the teachers and school staff members who help him send out his messages of hope and resilience.
“I’m extremely grateful, but without the school system, the principals, and the teachers I wouldn’t be able to speak to the kids,” he said. “I couldn’t do this without a teacher sacrificing their time to read my emails to students, or without the students to participate. I am greatly honored.”
Lyne will be honored by KASA at the Galt House in Louisville at a reception and ceremony July 29-30. The other two finalists for the Fred Award will also be present, and all finalists will receive a marble plaque and $250. The winner will receive $500. District administrators and faculty from both DCMS and EVES, along with other colleagues, will be there to celebrate Lyne as well.
DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins said that Lyne exemplifies the highest ideals of the district’s commitment to putting kids first in everything they do.
“He sets an example through his outstanding work ethic and by going beyond his job description to make connections with kids and encourage them to do their best,” Robbins said. “DCPS is honored to be represented by Daniel Lyne as he demonstrates the actions and attitudes we should all strive to share with others.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
