Daviess County Public Schools informed parents at 8:44 p.m. Tuesday that the school year will not start as scheduled today, Aug. 10.
Transportation issues are cited as the cause, according to the DCPS statement. The school year is tentatively scheduled to begin Friday.
DCPS superintendent Matt Robbins, in an interview Tuesday night, said the decision to delay school was made around 8 p.m.
Robbins said he was made aware of the issues with the new transportation system being implemented prior to Tuesday, but did not know the complexity until noon Tuesday. He said the district emailed what was thought to be correct data to schools Sunday, but when schools began matching the data Monday, it was made aware there were discrepancies.
"We dove in after to see where the transportation department and software company were and the problems they were facing," he said. "We called the software company, and there were things missing on their end that we knew we had. We were told the company was having issues in other districts who were seeing similar problems."
Robbins said the software company and the DCPS transportation department are at fault, but that it originated with the software company.
"There were too many students' missing records unaccounted for that we knew were bus riders, and it created a safety issue," he said. "We knew we could not proceed until those matters were resolved."
According to the statement, the DCPS transportation team worked late into Tuesday evening, but the issue was unable to be resolved sufficiently to begin school today.
"We tried to come up with a start date to where we knew the data would be unharmed," Robbins said. "We will be working on this issue intently (Wednesday) to begin to lay out a plan on how to communicate with schools to make sure they have the data they need and make changes where needed. We knew we would need two days for certain, but the new start date may be extended."
Robbins acknowledged that communication between the transportation department and DCPS families was not going well and did not meet the standard for the district.
More from this section
DCPS board member Frank Riney III said Tuesday night that he was made aware of the issue just shortly before DCPS released its statement.
"This issue is going to affect a lot of kids this week," he said, "but we're hoping to have everything up and running by Friday."
Charles Broughton, director of student services at DCPS, which includes oversight of the transportation department, declined to answer questions about the process that resulted in the problem.
"I would feel uncomfortable answering questions about the specifics," he said.
Broughton did say that Robbins was given data from both DCPS transportation and the software company, leading to the "tough" decision to delay the start date.
Robbins said there are no childcare options DCPS is providing for families who may need it.
"We are not a child care, we are a school," Robbins said. "And school will be closed for the next two days."
Owensboro Catholic Schools uses the same transportation department as DCPS, but confirmed in a statement Tuesday night that it will start the school year today.
"Owensboro Catholic Schools will run on regular schedule tomorrow, Wednesday, Aug. 10.," the statement said. "Thank you to our families for making last-minute transportation plans. We look forward to seeing you tomorrow."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.