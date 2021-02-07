Daviess County Public Schools is currently accepting applications from current sophomores for its Early College Academy, which allows students to complete an associate degree program by the time they graduate high school.
Applications will be accepted until March 12 for classes that will begin in the fall. The applications are posted to the www.dcps.org website.
Early College Academy is for students in good academic standing, who must be on track for high school graduation. They must have a GPA of 3.25 or higher.
Students enrolled in the program take courses at Owensboro Community & Technical College, and those who participate have the opportunity to graduate with a high school diploma, as well as an associate’s degree, according to information sent by the district.
The program opened in 2016 and has grown in popularity, said Amanda Jerome, DCPS college and career readiness coordinator,
Jerome said more than 100 students have graduated with their high school diploma and an associate’s degree in the last two years.
“Another 56 students will graduate with both a diploma and degree this year, which is very exciting to all of us who are involved in this academy,” she said. “Each year, we see an increase in the number of students expressing interest in the Early College Academy.”
Trey Pippin, Daviess County High School college and career readiness coach, said there are currently 73 students enrolled at DCHS, and 69 students enrolled at Apollo High School.
The Early College program is beneficial for students, he said, because it gives them access to rigorous, college level coursework while allowing them to still remain involved in opportunities and extracurricular activities at their high schools.
“Each year, we have students in the program that remain actively engaged in the high school experience while getting a head start on college,” Pippin said. “They participate in clubs, sports, and other activities. They are not surrendering their high school experience by participating in the program; they are just enhancing it by taking advantage of enhanced academic opportunities.”
Early College Academy acceptance letters will be sent beginning the week of March 22. Those who are accepted can begin registering for classes in April and May in a virtual conference with their advisor, and those time slots for registration can be selected after a letter of acceptance.
For more information about the Early College Academy visit the district’s website, or visit https://www.daviesskyschools.org/News/empoweru#sthash.8PWRhWXm.ZcUWMTfF.dpbs.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
