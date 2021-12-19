A team of Daviess County Public Schools students placed Top 3 in the region in the annual Congressional App Challenge — an achievement earned by Apollo High School for the past two years.
Students Alli Burgan, 17, Daviess County High School senior, Matisse Dalton, 17, Apollo High School senior, Kyla Thomson, 17, AHS senior, and Braxton Powers, 17, AHS senior, will be recognized and honored by Rep. Brett Guthrie early next year.
The group created an augmented and alternative communication app called Vocal that helps individuals who need assistance with speech and communication. A group member’s mother is a speech language pathologist, and expressed a concern that many of the augmented and alternative communication (AAC) apps use robotic voices, and are often expensive.
Kyla said the group wanted to find a cheaper alternative for the AAC apps that also humanizes the voice used so “someone can actually have a conversation with somebody, and it’s still a human interaction instead of a computer interaction.”
Jonathan Leohr, AHS engineering and computer science teacher, said students work on this one project for the duration of their class. Designing the program like that, and having students learn various coding languages in order to develop their app, makes the project similar to “how it really happens in the real world.”
“We get industry people to come in and talk to the students and give them guidance,” he said.
That kind of interaction, and the fact that students get to explore different aspects of programming, work as a team, and learn what it’s like to report to “a boss” make this project beneficial, he said.
Alli said participating in the project also helped her with patience, and working together as a team to critically solve problems.
Congressional districts in the state compete against each other in this challenge. There are six congressional districts in Kentucky, and each typically have about 10 submissions each. Daviess County’s district, District 2, had more than 60 submissions this year. The group of DCHS and AHS students ranked third-highest in District 2.
“It’s really quite an honor for them to do that,” Leohr said, adding that he is “constantly amazed” at what participating students have the opportunity to learn through this project. “It’s something I wish I had more exposure to when I was in high school.”
For most of the students, the project is also a real world application that will prepare them for college and beyond.
Alli plans to study computer science at the postsecondary level.
“So this is something I would like to do for the rest of my life,” she said.
The Congressional App Challenge is for middle and high school students, and it challenges them to learn code and encourages careers in computer science. Each year, students are able to submit apps they have created and each Congressional district has its own challenge. Winning students have their apps on public display in the U.S. Capitol building for one year.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
