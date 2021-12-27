One Daviess County Public School fourth-grade teacher has earned designation as a National Board Certified Teacher by the National Board of Professional Teaching Standards, and six other educators in the district have renewed their certifications.
Jill Hayden, a Sorgho Elementary School teacher, received her NBCT in literacy: reading/language arts-early and middle childhood. She is in her ninth year of teaching. She said she wanted to complete the certification because it allowed her to advance the quality of her teaching “to better impact students through reflective and responsive teaching.”
“I will continue to improve and grow as a teacher to better the experience of my colleagues and my students,” she said.
Hayden joins 50 other active educators within the district who have achieved and maintained this standard of teaching excellence.
Jana Beth Francis, DCPS assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, who was among the educators in the district to renew their NBCT certification, said educators who achieve this designation “demonstrate their ability to think systematically about their practice and learn from experience.”
Quality teaching and learning, she said, is about being responsive to student needs. Educators who are certified have skills necessary to respond to those student needs and accelerate learning.
Francis, who earned her NBCT designation more than 20 years ago, renewed the certification in the area of generalist/middle childhood. When she first earned her NBCT, she said the process influenced her teaching from an early stage in her career.
“I still go back to the core propositions that include being committed to students and their learning, knowing how to teach subjects to students, managing student learning, thinking systematically about teaching and being a part of a learning community,” she said.
The National Board of Professional Teaching Standards is a nonprofit seeking to improve education while making teachers more effective. It sponsors the national certification process of measuring teachers’ practices against high standards of excellence.
The process for certification is demanding and extensive and includes teaching portfolios, student work samples and videos. It also includes an analysis of candidates’ classroom teaching and student learning. Those vying for certification also must complete written exercises that exemplify their subject-matter knowledge, according to a release sent by the district.
DCPS’ five other educators who renewed their certification are Daviess County High School’s Chad Askins, Southern Oaks Elementary School’s Natalie Coleman, Tamarack Elementary School’s Angela Lindsey, Apollo High School’s Michelle Pagan and Daviess County Middle School’s Olga Payne.
Askins, an agriculture teacher in his 20th year of education, renewed his certification in career and technical education/early adolescence through young adulthood. He said he is grateful for the opportunity to assist students on a daily basis.
“National Board certification is rigorous and challenging, and I am very humbled that I was able to complete this process,” he said.
Coleman, a third-grade teacher at SOES in her 24th year of teaching, renewed her certification in literacy: reading-language arts/early and middle childhood. She set a goal for herself in 2009 to become a nationally certified teacher, a process that proved to be an experience that challenged her in many ways.
“I have learned to use my knowledge to impact and lead new and seasoned teachers,” she said, adding that it is an honor to be a National Board Certified Teacher.
Lindsey, a TES kindergarten teacher also in her 24th year of teaching, renewed her certification in literacy: reading-language arts/early and middle childhood. The process for obtaining certification allowed her the opportunity to strengthen her skills as an educator to better meet the needs of her students, she said.
“Reflection, analysis and student progress are an integral part of National Board Certification,” she said. “I am thankful for the opportunity to grow as an educator and advocate for my students.”
Pagan, AHS math and computer science teacher in her 18th year as a teacher, renewed her certification in mathematics/adolescence and young adulthood. This process required her to assess what she does to impact students and their learning, she said.
“I always look for what is best for my students and how activities shape and improve students’ thinking and comprehension,” she said. “This process helped strengthen my ability to analyze student data and their progress toward learning goals, targeting strategies to help students become confident mathematics students.”
Payne, a DCMS seventh-grade science teacher in her 23rd year of teaching, renewed her certification in science/early adolescence. She always has sought opportunities to improve her teaching practices, she said.
“Maintaining my National Board certification provided an opportunity to analyze how I have continued to grow as an educator and teacher leader since initial certification,” she said. “Self-reflection is an essential teaching tool, and the National Board journey leads teachers through this process.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
