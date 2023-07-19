Beginning in August, all elementary school students in Daviess County Public Schools will have the opportunity to eat breakfast and lunch for free.
The Daviess County Public Schools board voted to approve participating in the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) this year.
Sara Harley, director of finance for DCPS, said the food service department served over 934,000 breakfasts and over 1.2 million lunches to all students in the district.
“In our elementary schools, we served over 640,000 breakfasts and 599,000 lunches,” she said. “The reason we serve more breakfasts than lunches is because all of our breakfasts were free for elementary students last year.”
The district currently collects household income applications from families to determine if students can receive free or reduced meals.
“In turn, the USDA reimburses us based on how many free meals, reduced meals or paid meals we serve,” Harley said. “Under the CEP program, it is a non-pricing meal service option for schools and districts.”
Harley said that means CEP allows schools and districts to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students without collecting household applications.
“Schools that adopt CEP are reimbursed using a formula based on the percentage of students categorically eligible for free meals based on participation in other programs such as SNAP and TANIF,” she said. “For a school or district to qualify, the identified student percentage must be greater than 40%.”
Harley said the district still encourages families to fill out the household income applications because they will affect middle and high school students, but it is also used for additional fundings, such as Title I.
The goal for the district now is to be able to phase in the middle and high schools to offer those students free meals.
“We have to make sure that this is going to be sustainable,” she said.
DCPS Food Service Director Connie Beth Fillman said the district would like to phase in the other school levels “as soon as possible.”
“I check these numbers every month and I work with the state, so I look at them frequently to make it work,” she said. “I would love to add in another grade level next year, but we’ll just have to wait and see what our numbers add up to.”
Fillman said districts around the state have seen a 12% increase in students utilizing at-school lunches after implementing the CEP program.
“Whenever we were doing our calculations, we only estimated about a 2% increase to be on the safe side,” she said. “Others have had and maintained a 12% increase according to a survey by the USDA.”
Being able to offer free breakfast and lunch to all elementary students, regardless of income status, is very exciting for Fillman.
“I can’t really explain how excited I am,” she said. “We finally did it.”
