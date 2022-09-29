Daviess County Public Schools has been creating a love of running in students for approximately 20 years, and on Tuesday that tradition continued.
Every fall, DCPS hosts four races at Panther Creek and Yellow Creek parks which are open to anybody in fifth grade and under. The races are not limited to schools within the district or Daviess County.
Charlie Shoulta, the head cross country and track and field coach at Apollo High School said the races he organizes are held on Tuesdays, three of which are at the end of September, with one in October. Shoulta organizes the Apollo Fall Elementary Cross Country Series at Panther Creek.
“In the past we had a group come from St. Paul’s Elementary School in Leitchfield,” Shoulta said. “Thirteen elementary schools had students participate in the races so far this year.”
Wes McDonald, head coach for cross country and track and field at College View Middle School, said he hosts similar races at Yellow Creek. Those are part of the East Daviess County Elementary Racing Series.
“We get mostly east Daviess County school students, but we’ve had students from Muhlenberg County as well,” McDonald said.
The East Daviess County Elementary Racing Series wrapped up its last race of the season Tuesday. McDonald said traditionally those are held every Tuesday in September.
A lot of the students that participate are part of a running club at their school, which has been a “huge help” for the races, Shoulta said.
“Most of the elementary schools have a running club,” he said.
McDonald said he took over the East Daviess County races this year. Shoulta said the races have been happening since before he moved to Owensboro in 2005.
“The previous cross country coaches began the races over 20 years ago,” Shoulta said. “The reason I’ve continued them is to get students involved in running at an early age.”
When Shoulta participated in sports as a child, he said running was used as a punishment for doing something wrong.
“It’s important that we reach out to the kids early before they are in that mindset that it’s a punishment,” he said.
The students who participate in the races love it, Shoulta said.
“Setting up for the races is a bit of work, but when we see the students work hard to run over half a mile, it brings joy,” he said.
This year, the course for the Apollo series has been redesigned and all of the races are 0.67 miles and every grade runs the same path. In years past, second grade and under ran a half mile and third through fifth grades ran a three-quarter mile course.
McDonald said their course is approximately 0.71 miles.
Audubon Elementary School second-grader Tristan Deminey is part of the running club at Audubon and participated in the Apollo series on Tuesday and placed ninth with a finishing time of 5:00.95.
“I like running club because it’s fun,” Deminey said.
He said he enjoys being in the club because he likes to run and he is able to see his friends after school.
Moriah Wimpelberg, a second-grader at Audubon, is also in the running club and participated in the Apollo series and placed 24th with a finishing time of 7:15.42.
“I don’t run a lot but I do during running club,” she said. “I like the running the most.”
The last Apollo race is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at Panther Creek Park South. Registration begins at 5 p.m.
