Daviess County Public Schools will offer preschool five days a week beginning with the 2022-23 school year.
Previously, preschool students were in school two days a week, either Monday/Tuesday or Wednesday/Thursday. DCPS only offers half-day preschool, so students attend either morning or afternoon sessions, which last a little more than three hours each.
Leaders in the district have wanted to offer preschool five days a week for some time because studies show that schedule is best for students, said Chris Westerfield, DCPS preschool coordinator.
With bus driver shortages still an issue, the district struggled to formulate a schedule to have enough staff to provide transportation for both the morning and afternoon sessions of preschool. The district asked parents if they would be interested in the five-day preschool option, and if they could provide transportation for their child.
“The results were astounding,” Westerfield said. “The survey indicated that parents were very interested in this offering and that they could help provide transportation, when needed.”
Under the new schedule, families will drive their child to the morning session, and the district will provide their transportation home. The district will also be picking up and dropping off students in the midday sessions. Also, under the new schedule, students will have every other Friday off, which will allow teachers to do required screenings and participate in professional development.
The new schedule won’t be at any additional cost to the district, since teachers already work the full week. Also, the way the district offers its two preschool sessions ensures there won’t be overcrowding, a need to hire more staff or a need to provide more space for additional classes, Westerfield said.
Teachers are also excited to provide additional instruction to students.
“A majority of our teachers preferred a five-day session,” he said. “They did not like the two-day schedule, because they only have their kids for two days, and then students would have five days off.”
Providing instruction in that manner meant it took twice as long to teach foundational skills and other important aspects of preparation for kindergarten. Educators want as much time with students to help them succeed, especially post-COVID, Westerfield said.
According to the most recent Early Childhood Profile data, about 49% of local students are not kindergarten-ready when they’re enrolled and only about 20% of children under the age of 5 have access to early childhood education.
DCPS joins other preschools in the area offering five-day programs. Owensboro Public Schools has been offering all-day programming five days a week for several years, along with Cathedral Preschool, which also offers a “wrap-around care” option for after-school activities.
Westerfield said DCPS, like other districts, is trying to build back its preschool attendance after a pandemic-related decline, as many families opted not to send their youngest students to school.
Pre-pandemic, DCPS had about 600 preschool students enrolled. Now there are about 420, Westerfield said.
Sherry Baber, OPS preschool coordinator, previously said she and other early-childhood educators are noticing the impact of the pandemic on the youngest learners. She said many families that chose not to send their child to preschool because of the pandemic have confided in her that they wish they had.
The lack of preschool has, and will continue to have, an “obvious impact” on those students, she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
