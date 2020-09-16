Matt Robbins, Daviess County Public Schools superintendent, on Tuesday went over with board of education members the plan for reintroducing high school students back into classrooms by Oct. 12.
DCPS students in preschool through eighth grade started back to classes on their AB schedule on Monday. The AB schedule splits students into two groups — A group and B group — and those groups alternate which days of the week they attend in-person classes. A group attends on Mondays and Tuesdays and B group attends on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays are reserved for digital, distance learning days.
Earlier this month, the district announced it would be returning to in-person classes under the AB model.
High school students, however, continued virtual learning.
District officials made this decision because high school students are more mobile, and therefore more at-risk for contracting and spreading the virus. They also are more equipped to continue virtual learning.
During a regular board luncheon Tuesday morning, Robbins told board members that students who opted for the AB schedule will begin returning to school on Wednesday, Sept. 23. On that day, freshmen assigned to A group will spend the entire day at their high school undergoing orientation. They will then resume their schedule and return to classes Monday, Sept. 28 and Tuesday, Sept. 29.
Freshmen assigned to B group will attend their orientation the following week on Wednesday, Sept. 30, then resume their classes on Thursday, Oct. 1 and Friday, Oct. 2, Robbins said.
All other students — sophomores, juniors, and seniors — will begin their in-person instruction, under the AB schedule on Oct. 12, he said.
Robbins said district officials are excited to have high school students back in classrooms.
“We needed to figure out a good transition to make that happen,” he said.
Board Chairman Tom Payne said that he, along with other board members are also “extremely excited” for all students to be in classrooms by mid-October.
Robbins also told the board about a new dashboard feature on the district website that will allow for transparency regarding the COVID-19 numbers the district is currently experiencing, and has experienced this year.
The DCPS COVID Reporting Dashboard is available on the district website as daviess.kyschools.us. The website breaks down active cases for students and staff per school, as well as those who have recovered. It also shows data for students currently enrolled in the DCPS Virtual Academy, and/or experiencing non-traditional instruction at this time due to quarantines.
According to the dashboard, there are currently five staff members with active COVID-19 cases. Three of them are employed at College View Middle School, one at Burns Middle School, and one is at Apollo High School. It reports no active cases for students currently in classrooms, and reports six students enrolled in the Virtual Academy or in NTI with active cases.
Robbins said the dashboard will be updated twice weekly from this point forward, Tuesdays and Fridays.
“It’s very important to me that we are transparent and that we communicate quickly to our staff and parent community,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com
