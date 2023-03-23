Daviess County Public Schools could be facing a shortage of middle school teachers within the next three years.
The DCPS district includes three traditional middle schools: Burns, Daviess County and College View. The district also has Valley School, which is kindergarten through 12th grade.
Amy Shutt, assistant superintendent for human services with DCPS, said at least 25 of the district’s middle school teachers will be eligible for full retirement — 27 years of service — within three years, and the educators are “locked in” under the old teacher retirement plan.
In 2022, new Kentucky teachers were placed on a “hybrid” pension plan that combines elements of defined contribution and defined benefit plans. Their eligible retirement age increased to 57 years old and the number of years of service to 30 years.
“My biggest concern for our district right now in the upcoming years is our middle schools,” Shutt told the DCPS board this week. “We have a large number of middle school teachers who all started about the same time.”
Shutt said universities are graduating fewer middle school teachers — “one or two a year.”
In Kentucky, teaching certifications are divided into elementary, middle and high school.
Shutt said there is no K-12 certification to allow educators to teach any grade or to flex between levels.
“We either need to look at expanding our certifications or there needs to be an easier way for a high school-certified person to come down to middle school or an elementary person to go up,” she told the board.
With the end of the school year approaching, the district has opened its teacher application window for all grade levels.
Shutt said the district has received 25 to 30 applications for open elementary teaching positions and more than expected for the high schools.
“I am a little surprised at the number of early applicants we’ve had at the high school level,” she said. “I look at our data about who can retire. …I’m encouraged by the number of people who are interested in high school.”
