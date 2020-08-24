The McKelvey Family Foundation, in honor of Allen R. McKelvey, has donated $12,000 to the Foundation for Daviess County Public Schools to help teachers in their endeavors to teach students virtually this school year, and to help with students who need access to computers or internet access.
A spokesperson for the McKelvey Family Foundation said that Allen R. McKelvey was “the epitome of kindness and generosity” and that he would be honored that his legacy would be helping teachers and students.
Vicki Quisenberry, the Foundation for Daviess County Public Schools executive director, said she is “constantly in awe” of the community’s willingness to invest in education.
“We truly value partners like the McKelvey Family Foundation and their belief in our mission of improving educational opportunities for students and teachers,” Quisenberry said.
She said during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis that more students are facing challenges than ever before.
Aaron Yeiser, DCPS instructional technology coordinator, said the district’s “greatest need” continues to be students without computers or quality internet.
He said the district has been making progress in both areas, but the need still surpasses its resources.
The district is continuing to re-purpose old devices and to make significant purchases, “but we’re still a few thousand short of supplying every student one for his or her home,” Yeiser said.
Helping families with no internet at home is trickier because not all locations around the county have options for high-speed wireless. The district is putting cellular hotspots into service, but there are more families without internet than there are devices to distribute, he said.
Charitable contributions help considerably, he said.
“The Foundation is pleased to be able to connect donors, like the McKelvey Family Foundation, with student need,” she said, and encouraged others who are interested in helping the district offset budget deficits caused by the coronavirus to contact her.
Matt Robbins, DCPS superintendent, said the district is grateful to receive the generous contribution from the McKelvey family, and that the gift helps the district in its continued effort to provide the “best education possible for our students in Daviess County.”
“We are incredibly blessed to live in a community that truly cares and demonstrates this sentiment by giving generously to help our children and youth,” Robbins said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
