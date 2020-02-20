Jana Beth Francis, Daviess County Public Schools’ assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, has been named a 2020 Leader to Learn From by Education Week.
Education Week, a national independent organization that reports on K-12 education news, analysis and opinion, selected 12 individuals across the U.S. this year for its Leader to Learn From project. Each leader was nominated by state school administrator groups, education reporters across the country and experts in the K-12 field. Reporters from the Education Week publication identified leaders “who are making a mark within the topical areas they cover” and members of the editorial staff made the final selections, according to the organization’s website.
Francis, who is currently in her 20th year with DCPS, said it’s a “great honor to be recognized as a Leader to Learn From.”
She said the process with Education Week and being named a leader this year was reflective, and that she hopes her involvement “will help others start to make sense of what they are working on in their districts.”
“My love of learning is why I’m an educator and I think we never stop teaching others,” she said. “Reflection is such a key part of learning because you gain an awareness of your own thinking and that in turn makes you understand the ‘why’ to the ‘how’ of what you learned.”
EdWeek wrote a profile about each leader and their colleagues referenced instances when each leader excelled in his or her mission. The profile also described one project that Francis coordinated where DCPS educators meet twice a month to workshop teaching strategies and discuss student work.
In the profile, Jeanette Barreiro, DCPS teacher induction instructional coach, recounts a time last spring when she had an idea for a summer book club for teachers. She said Francis encouraged her to “flesh it out” and tell her what it would look like.
Not only did Francis help get the project off of the ground, she also found grant money to underwrite it, Barreiro said.
“I always feel like I can bring ideas to the table and that they’re going to be taken seriously,” Barreiro said.
As a Leader to Learn From, Francis will participate in an online forum April 23, which she said she is looking forward to.
This year’s leaders represent a wide range of expertise, Francis said, from career education to finance and nutrition.
“I think it will be a summit on making schools really support the whole child,” she said. “The summit is a wonderful opportunity to learn together. I will be able to share the amazing opportunities we have for students in our district and I hope to gather some ideas from my colleagues.”
Francis’ profile is available on the Education Week website at https://leaders.edweek.org/leaders/2020/
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.