Daviess County Public Schools is beginning to host back-to-school events as the start date of Aug. 10 approaches for the 2022-23 year.
In addition to the events, DCPS is continuing to offer online registration. Parents and guardians who need assistance may contact the individual schools.
During the back-to-school events, parents, guardians and students will have the opportunity to visit classrooms, meet teachers, pay fees, complete online registration, bring required documents, purchase/bring school supplies, pick up schedules, receive parking passes, get locker assignments, deliver medications, deposit money into lunch accounts, register for after-school programs, learn about clubs, learn about the Family Resource and Youth Services Center programs, learn bus route information and receive car rider tags.
Guardians should contact the school to confirm information about the events being hosted. Schools will continue to provide additional details and information to families. Additional events may be added at a later date.
The DCPS Board of Education met Thursday in preparation for the new school year, approving several agenda items.
The board approved a proposal for miscellaneous athletic projects that would include renovations to the Apollo High School tennis courts and facility upgrades to the Daviess County High School softball and soccer fields.
Another approval made was for the memorandum of agreement for the Youth Service Corps, a service organization that provides opportunities for U.S. citizens from the age of 17 and up to contribute to their community.
