If someone would have told Nya Hammons that she would be attending her first day of high school during a pandemic, with her and her classmates wearing masks and physically distancing, she would have laughed.
The 14-year-old freshman was one of 185 at Daviess County High School on Wednesday for orientation, which was her first day of in-person learning since March. She is among A group students who will begin their regularly scheduled classes on Monday.
Nya said in an email her first day was interesting and will be an adjustment since she won’t be able to hang out with friends.
“I am also not used to the masks that we have to endure during the day,” she said, adding that at the end of the school day she realized “this whole situation is going to be a lot harder than I thought.”
Nya, however, understands that these safety protocols are necessary, and she thinks the measures put in place at her high school are efficient and effective.
“I believe the most effective one will always be masks and social distancing,” she said, adding that there are also restrictions on the number of students in the hallways and other areas of the school at any given time, like the lunchroom.
She believes everyone will come out of the pandemic with a different mindset than when quarantines first began in the spring.
“...Our world has been through so much, I think we can handle a pandemic,” she said.
Matt Mason, DCHS principal, said the first day went smoothly, and that he and other educators are glad to have students back on campuses.
The school felt a little deserted without the typical 1,800 students roaming the halls, he said, but every student on Wednesday followed the safety guidelines that are in place. Some of them were anxious to get back to school and he knows they are happy to get back to some normalcy.
As freshmen, they had a lot of questions, but mostly about the school itself, like where certain areas are, Mason said.
“We are just happy to see them,” he said. “It’s been a while since they have seen a teacher. We are glad they are on campus and glad we are doing this in a safe way.”
He applauded the Daviess County Board of Education for opting to bring students back to in-person learning in phases.
Daviess County Public Schools students in preschool through eighth grade started back to classes on the AB schedule on Sept. 14. The AB schedule splits students into two groups — A group and B group — and those groups alternate which days of the week they attend in-person classes. The A group attends on Mondays and Tuesdays and the B group attends on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays are reserved for digital, distance learning days.
The B group freshmen will have their orientation on Sept. 30, and resume their classes on Oct. 1-2.
All other students — sophomores, juniors, and seniors — will begin their in-person instruction under the AB schedule on Oct. 12.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.