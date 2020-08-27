The iconic black panther at the entrance of Daviess County Middle School had a different accessory on Wednesday — a mask — as students started school not from classrooms, but from their homes via computers.
The first day of schools for Daviess County Public Schools students went smoothly, according to Superintendent Matt Robbins, who said that while the best way for students the learn is in person, this is the best alternative at this time.
Robbins said there has been a “big improvement” from spring since educators have more experience with distance learning under their belts, and more time to plan their assignments under current health and safety guidelines.
“What we are able to see from the teaching and learning standpoint is this is an improvement from spring when we were thrust into NTI to now,” Robbins said.
He said the district has also enhanced digital learning by thinking of better ways to educate through technology. For example, DCMS created its own website for families and students to easily navigate schedules, lessons, email and more.
Previously, DCPS was slated to begin in-person learning under a hybrid AB model until Gov. Andy Beshear recommended two weeks ago that districts continue virtual learning, or non-traditional instruction, at least until Sept. 28. Beshear closed schools to in-person learning mid-March to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
Brooke King, DCMS seventh-grade math and pre-algebra teacher, said she can tell students have been anxious to get the school year started. While she and her students were all viewing one another from a screen on the first day of school, she could still see they were excited.
“You can tell, and this leaves me feeling encouraged,” she said, adding that she had perfect attendance on her first day.
There were a few technology glitches early on, but for the most part, students were able to get them figured out and were able to focus on work, she said.
Kelly Skeens, DCMS principal, said teachers have tried to be proactive in solving problems before they become an issue.
“They really have thought of everything,” she said.
In July board members held a forum about the reopening plan for schools, and several parents who spoke were those of students with special needs. They discussed a concern that those students are some who have regressed during the NTI and distance learning.
DCPS officials heard that cry, and with Beshear’s announcement last week that districts could hold in-person sessions with small groups of students for short periods of time, they are able to provide alternative opportunities for those families. At DCMS on Wednesday, there was a special education classroom with students in seats, who Robbins said have been identified as those who have the most need for in-person instruction.
“We have to prioritize where our highest needs are,” he said. “So these students will be here in small groups four days a week, so that way they’re getting not only instruction, but they’re getting the services that we’re able to provide.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
