Daviess County Public Schools conducted an Active Shooter Threat Response Training for staff Wednesday at Deer Park Elementary School.
Brad Youngman, lead law enforcement officer for the DCPS Police Department, said the training sessions are held periodically throughout the year and every summer before the school year.
“We train the staff on what to do if an active shooter event were to happen on one of our properties,” he said. “We recognize these events are actually quite rare, but they receive a lot of media attention and seem to be the ‘norm,’ so we talk about what is actually going on in the country.”
Youngman said the DCPSPD wants to make sure all DCPS staff members know what to do if an event like this were to happen.
“What we’ve learned from studying all of these incidents across the country is what the staff does in those first few seconds makes an impact on how many people are harmed,” he said. “You see incidents of schools that had no plan, you see incidents of schools where their plan was to get under their desk and wait for the police. It is such a tragedy when you recognize that what should of happened is that the staff should have taken action.”
The plans and protocols of the DCPS district are proven to work, according to Youngman.
“You look at incidents that do the same thing we do and those are the events that, while still very tragic, less people are harmed,” he said.
The program in its current form has been in existence for approximately 10 years.
Youngman said he was reluctant to share more details about the specifics of the training program for safety reasons, but that there are a few pieces to the current procedures that have cone together over the years.
“One is empowering the staff to take action no matter what the circumstances are,” Youngman said. “Don’t just sit there and wait to die. Two, there are architectural considerations that have been incorporated, such as schools are no longer a place where people can just open the doors and walk in. Another thing is cameras. Schools are heavily under surveillance now.”
More from this section
Youngman said the DCPSPD reviews mass shootings such as those at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, to learn from the “mistakes” made during those events.
“The training the staff is receiving includes shootings that occurred in Buffalo, New York; Uvalde, Texas; and Indianapolis, Indiana,” Youngman said. “This program is constantly being looked at and updated.”
Youngman said school shooters study previous school shootings because they want to learn from what the gunmen did.
“We do the same thing, but we use those lessons to mitigate the harm that could be done,” he said,
Because DCPS has its own police department, Youngman said he believes that will help in the event something happens.
“DCPS priorities are our priorities,” he said. “I think any law enforcement officer will always prioritize an incident at a school over something else, but having our own DCPS police empowers us to have a better understanding of the people that are supposed to be here, the people that are causing problems and the geography of the land.”
A video from Robb Elementary School was leaked to the public showing the law enforcement officers waiting to respond to the shooting that occurred on May 24.
“What happened in Uvalde is absolutely a tragedy,” Youngman said. “It’s only made worse by the fact we’re starting to see that certain mistakes were made. Responses to school shootings really started to become standardized after Columbine 23 years ago. Looking at Uvlade, it looks like certain mistakes were made, and that’s hard to swallow.”
Youngman said Kentucky’s laws differ from those in Texas with regards to access control.
“If we’re following our protocols, we won’t have the problem they had in Texas,” he said. “With regard to the notion that any police officer will wait before going in, it won’t happen here, whether it’s the Owensboro Police Department, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the DCPS police or [Kentucky State Police]. Every one of our officers that would respond, from any agency, to a school shooting in this community knows to go in immediately.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.