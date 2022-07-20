DCPS holds MTSS Academy for staff

Daviess County Public Schools hosted a Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) Academy on Tuesday for staff members to learn strategies designed to provide the best possible support for students. The program continues Wednesday.
More than 300 DCPS staff members registered for the two-day event. Sessions covered a variety of topics dealing with social and emotional strategies, intervention support, and mental health training. There was also an overview of MTSS and Positive Behavior Interventions and Support (PBIS).
The sessions were led by DCPS teachers, district leaders and specialists representing the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative (GRREC).
Caleb York, DCPS school supports coordinator, said the MTSS Academy has the goal of meeting the needs of students academically, behaviorally, emotionally and socially.
“The focus of the academy is just about equipping and empowering our staff with the knowledge and understanding of how they can impact the students with MTSS,” he said.
Staff and teachers were not required to attend the academy.
The academy was developed by Amy Shutt, DCPS assistant superintendent of human services.
“The MTSS Academy is designed to encourage and empower anyone with an interest in growing and learning with a goal of supporting kids,” Shutt said. “The MTSS Academy provides a format for us to give valuable content and experiences to our staff to contribute to the work of our team and the overall success of our students.”
Leslie Peveler, DCPS’ director of elementary education and MTSS coordinator, said she was excited to see the MTSS Academy come to fruition.
“Continuous learning and understanding is essential for our MTSS support systems to be effective, and everyone has a part,” Peveler said. “The MTSS Academy encompasses the plan of meeting student needs and providing support in all areas and at different tiered levels. The multiple learning opportunities allow us to learn, support and plan together to enhance services for our students.”
In Peveler’s session, which was an overview of MTSS, she said that the Kentucky MTSS is a “multi-level prevention system to support student achievement and social-emotional behavioral competencies through an integration of differentiated core instruction, assessment and intervention.”
“KyMTSS promotes the integration of systems-level approaches and state, district and school initiatives under one comprehensive framework to more efficiently use resources while focusing on improving outcomes for every student,” she said.
Apollo High School physical education and health teacher Holly Johnson hosted a session called “SEL and PE,” during which she incorporated yoga with other social and emotional activities for the staff to participate in.
“The session mostly covers movement and the impact it has on mental health,” she said. “Through movement, how can you impact social and emotional health and help support a child, or yourself, with social and emotional health and regulation?”
Johnson said she wants to encourage teachers to bring movement into their classrooms because it helps reset the brain and bring energy back into the classroom.
“I also want teachers to know how to be more intentional with their social and emotional language,” she said. “Let’s be more intentional as a school system with some of the stuff we are already doing.
“We speak that language in a way students understand and see us modeling it and (they) begin to make it a priority.”
