DCPS holds MTSS Academy for staff

Holly Johnson of Apollo High School teaches a group of Daviess County Public Schools staff a yoga session to help with social and emotional learning on Tuesday at the MTSS Academy at Owensboro Community and Technical College.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Daviess County Public Schools hosted a Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) Academy on Tuesday for staff members to learn strategies designed to provide the best possible support for students. The program continues Wednesday.

More than 300 DCPS staff members registered for the two-day event. Sessions covered a variety of topics dealing with social and emotional strategies, intervention support, and mental health training. There was also an overview of MTSS and Positive Behavior Interventions and Support (PBIS).

