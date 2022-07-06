Daviess County Public Schools is continuing their Mental Health Summit on Aug. 2 at the Owensboro Convention Center.
The inaugural summit occurred Aug. 3, 2021 and was a huge success, according to Amy Shutt, assistant superintendent for human resources at DCPS.
The event had 600 participants in attendance for a day focused on learning strategies and gaining knowledge of resources to help students and families.
The summit is only open to DCPS staff.
Those who wish to attend can call the DCPS Central Office at 270-852-7000.
Registration is open until July 15. This year’s capacity is 700 and there are only 30 spots left. Attendance is not required by the district.
“The DCPS Mental Health Summit is a professional learning day for area educators,” she said. “We have educators from 20 school districts attending this year’s event. They represent districts from across the state. The Mental Health Summit developed from an idea to give educators the opportunity to learn right here in Owensboro.”
Shutt said educators will learn new strategies and gain information to increase support in meeting the news of the whole child.
“During the summit, we provide learning opportunities primarily in the area of mental health and behavioral needs, but we also offer sessions on equity and family support,” she said. “With this event, we wanted to establish the opportunity for educators to hear from nationally recognized speakers, and to learn new ways to effectively serve our students and families. Educators can attend sessions to meet their own professional needs.”
The speakers for this year’s event are Brian Mendler and Christian Moore.
Mendler has extensive experience working with challenging students in general education, self-contained and inclusion settings. He provides staff development training for K-12 educators throughout the world with the focus on how to be successful with even the most difficult students.
He trains tens of thousands of educators every year and is a highly regarded dynamic speaker. Mendler has recently authored a book titled “Watch Your Mouth: Non-Negotiables for Success with the Toughest Kids.” The book provides educators with easy-to-use strategies for preventing and responding to difficult, disruptive, defiant and unmotivated behavior.
Moore is an internationally-renowned speaker, licensed clinical social worker and advocate for youth. He is the author of “The Resilience Breakthrough: 27 Tools for Turning Adversity into Action.” Moore was a commencement speaker in the School of Education at John Hopkins University and spoke at a White House convening for the Reach Higher Initiative. He found his passion in social work and created the WhyTry Program, which has been implemented in over 25,000 organizations. He has flown over six million miles and reached over three million kids.
Shutt said this year’s summit is focused on meeting the needs of the whole child and the mental health of the DCPS staff.
“With the focus on our students, this includes learning strategies to understand the mental health needs of students and strategies that allow us to support students in the classroom and remove barriers to learning,” she said. “We want to emphasize the importance of providing equitable access to learning, meeting the behavioral needs and recognizing the unique needs of every student.”
One new component to this year’s summit is to pay attention to the well-being of the staff and all of the adults in the schools.
“We have sessions on educator self-care and we will provide an area for the adults to see demonstrations of activities and options that can be provided in schools to support the overall well-being of the adults,” Shutt said.
Shutt said since the first Mental Health Summit in 2021, there have been changes made to how staff responds to mental health issues within the classroom and around the school.
“As you visit the classrooms throughout our district, you hear new phrases and supportive language learned during the summit; you see school staff using strategies demonstrated during the summit and you see a greater awareness and understanding of the different needs of our students,” she said.
DCPS is trying to expand its mental health resources outside of the summit as well.
Shutt said the district recently hired a mental health coordinator and feels that will provide greater consistency and support to the mental health team and all the schools.
“DCPS is fortunate to have a skilled and passionate mental health team to serve our students and families,” she said. “With the mental health coordinator, we now have someone with a strong school mental health background that guides our district with recommendations and analysis of what is needed for our district in the area of mental health and well-being.”
Students and parents who would like additional information about the mental health support within DCPS can contact the counselor at their school or Mental Health Coordinator Rhonda Welch at rhonda.welch@daviess,kyschools.us. DCPS also has a tip line available at daviesskyschools.org.
“Every child is unique and so are the needs they exhibit each day in our schools,” Shutt said. “It is important for us to recognize mental health as a component for reducing barriers and addressing the needs of students with holistic lens. The Summit demonstrates the DCPS commitment to putting KidsFirst and supporting our staff.”
Shutt said DCPS believes in the power of their people and that every student deserves an adult in school who will care about them and is equipped to meet their needs.
“DCPS is fortunate to have amazing people to work with our students and we want to empower them to make a difference every day,” she said. “To do that, we must provide them with opportunities to be continuous learners and to also take care of themselves. We want to empower each other to always put kids first in DCPS.”
