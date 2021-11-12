Daviess County Public Schools will participate in Family Engagement Week on Nov. 15-19, with activities initiated by the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence.
Thirteen DCPS schools — Audubon, Burns, Country Heights, Deer Park, East View, Highland, Meadow Lands, Sorgho, Southern Oaks, West Louisville and Whitesville elementary schools, and Burns Middle School and Heritage Park High School — will participate in programming designed to build awareness about the importance of positive relationships between schools and homes.
The DCPS schools are among 58 in the state selected to participate in the Prichard Committee’s new peer learning group to increase family engagement, the Family Friendly Schools Learning Network. The schools were selected by the Prichard Committee, through its Kentucky Collaborative for Families and Schools. The schools’ participation runs through May 2023.
The peer learning group is meant to help bolster family participation as a strategy to improve student outcomes in learning. Group members will collaborate across the state, share ideas and share in training and resources to help increase family involvement.
Brooke Gill, director of Family Engagement for the Prichard Committee, said the hope is that the resources provided and shared will support schools and families in “building more authentic and trusting relationships.”
“When true partnerships are happening in our schools, students and families experience a more equitable and nurturing school experience,” Gill said. “We also know teachers enjoy their jobs more when they feel a sense of belonging in their school community.”
Shelly Hammons, DCPS federal programs coordinator, said that research shows family engagement is strongly associated with a more positive school climate, academic growth and socio-emotional well-being.
The activities selected for next week’s programming were established by the Prichard Committee, and its guidance and support will provide unison for participating districts across the commonwealth.
“The outcomes of this week’s engagement will serve as a springboard to more activities to be scheduled throughout the school year,” Hammons said.
Activities throughout the week include:
• Monday, Nov. 15 — Family Amazing Race, in which families will explore our community and participate in activities at home. Participating schools will be Highland, Meadow Lands, Burns and Sorgho elementary schools and Burns Middle School.
• Tuesday, Nov. 16 — For Student-Teacher Twin Day, teachers will invite their students to dress up like them. Burns, Country Heights, East View, Highland, Meadow Lands elementary schools; Burns Middle School; and Heritage Park High School will participate.
• Wednesday, Nov. 17 — Recipe Sharing and Cooking. Families will cook together at Audubon, Burns, Highland, Meadow Lands and Southern Oaks elementary schools, Burns Middle School and Heritage Park High School.
• Thursday, Nov. 18 — Kid Teaches Parent(s) a Tik-Tok Dance — Burns, Highland, Meadow Lands and Whitesville elementary schools.
• Friday, Nov. 19 — The DCPS Families Rock program will involve schools posting videos of families, teachers and students dancing together. Participating schools are Burns, Highland, Meadow Lands and Whitesville elementary schools.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
