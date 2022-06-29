Daviess County Public Schools is hosting a food service job fair from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 29 at Daviess County High School, 4255 New Hartford Road.
Interested individuals will have the opportunity to meet with managers from the hiring schools and learn more about pay scales, benefits and job duties.
